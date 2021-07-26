Earlier this month, Mark Hanchett raised nearly $15 million for Atlis Motor Vehicles – which has yet to sell anything other than a few T-shirts from a production plant on Higley Road just south of Falcon Field.
Hanchett left Axon, best known for its Tasers and other police equipment, to launch Atlis and pursue not just one but two “moon shots.”
Atlis plans to sell beefy electric trucks as well as fast-charge batteries to power them and other electric vehicles.
Faced with mountains of bills and dwindling cash, his effort to raise more capital was make-or-break time for Hanchett’s baby.
Atlis lives, after raising $14.8 million in a “crowdfunding” effort.
Hanchett can breathe easy in the home near Eastmark he shares with his wife and two children.
Why did he launch his moon-shot business in Mesa?
“Mostly because I live here. I love it here,” he said. “I think it’s the right place to start a company.”
Hanchett feels getting his staff into the 30s shows the company is on the right track of slow, solid advances: “It’s a growth story. You start with one and continue to grow. You set targets and adjust as necessary.”
He already had plans for coming up short of the $25 million fundraising goal.
“I don’t have a concern,” he said. “We’re raising enough money to meet all our goals in 2021 and moving into 2022.”
He acknowledged “the truck side, we pushed that back.”
Instead of delivering trucks this year, as originally planned, Hanchett now says Atlis will be producing trucks by the end of 2022.
Actual products look far faster on the battery end: “Our goal is to start delivering battery cells - we’re still on track to deliver our first battery cells by Q4,” he said, meaning by the end of 2021.
In this way, he reflects other celebrated modern entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, famous for setting seeming-unrealistic goals, then telling his staff to land what he promised.
“I think for any company, if you’re not aiming far, you’re not going to succeed,” Hanchett said. “It’s important to set far reaching goals – and if you come up short of those, you still come out ahead.”
Indeed, the videos Hanchett posts weekly on YouTube look like moon-shots-in-progress: exciting and brimming with new-tech optimism.
“This week we’re signing agreements for thousands of battery packs to be delivered in 2022,” Hanchett proclaimed, in a June video. “Over the next several months, the team is going to be focused on validation, testing and scaling manufacturing as we look to deliver the first products, the first AMV cells, in Q4 2021.”
Though not as “sexy” as the hulking electric trucks, the battery cells also sport moonshot-technology:
Hanchett boasts of “the world’s first ultra-fast charging automotive battery cell.
“At Atlis, we are developing the first battery cells in the industry to charge in less than 15 minutes. Those cells and packs will power 300, 400, and 500-mile range batteries for the Atlis XP platform and XT pickup truck.”
On a Youtube video, he hosts a step by step guide, showing how the “disruptive” batteries are made, right here in Mesa.
While the videos show a tech start-up flying high, the company’s financial bottom line is more stuck-in-the-mud.
The Atlis website’s frequently asked questions section addresses why the company needed the multi-million-dollar rockets for lift off:
“This next round of funds will get us from concept and design (where we are today) to a fully tested and validated production-ready prototype with manufacturing line equipment ready and production started. Our goal is to raise $25 million, which will be enough to hire the team of people we need to build production-ready prototypes of the XP Platform, XT Pickup Truck, and advanced 1.5MW charging station. It will also get us all the materials, equipment, and machinery we need to get us to production.”
According to its financial statements last April 1, Atlis Motor Vehicles signed a five-year lease agreement with Majestic Mesa Partners, for a 42,828 square foot industrial facility at 1828 North Higley Road.
The first seven months, the rent was $14,000 per month. It then doubled, with 3 percent annual increases.
“In addition to base rent, Atlis Motor Vehicles is responsible for property taxes, utilities and maintenance costs related to the property, which are estimated at a monthly rate of $7,265.”
In filing for Regulation A funding with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atlis had to provide a warts-and-all information package to prospective investors.
The company’s 72-page “offering circular” is far from a shiny sales pitch:
“Atlis has no history, no clients, no revenues,” the circular stressed. “If you are investing in this company, it’s because you think the Atlis electric pickup truck is a good idea, that Atlis will be able to successfully market, manufacture and sell its electric pickup truck, and that it will be priced appropriately to sell sufficient units to make Atlis profitable.
“We have yet to fully develop or sell any electric vehicles. As of right now, aim to develop an electric truck that has no commercial contemporaries. In the meantime, other companies could develop successful alternatives. We have never turned a profit and there is no assurance that we will ever be profitable.”
And, though Hanchett said coming up short of the goal still puts Atlis in good shape, according to the Reg A filing.
“Our management projects that in order to effectively bring the products to market, that it will require approximately $23,750,000 over the next 12 months to cover costs involved in completing the prototype and beginning to develop a supply chain,” it states.
The bottom line is potentially grim, for early investors: “In the event that we are unable to generate sufficient revenues, and before all of the funds now held by us and obtained by us through this offering are expended, an investment made in Atlis may become worthless.”
And this month’s moderated success is not the end of the line.
Far from it:
“If we cannot continue to raise further rounds of funding, we cannot succeed. Atlis will require additional rounds of funding to complete development and begin shipments of the Atlis XT pickup truck. If Atlis is unable to secure funding, we will be unable to succeed in our goal of developing the world’s best pickup truck.”
Indeed, the money raised thus far can perhaps be viewed as a new sparkplug, while the company needs a whole funding engine:
“Atlis will require additional capital infusion to sustain operations. We predict that we will need to raise an additional $418 million dollars to finalize the prototype, obtain regulatory approvals, scale production, and continue lean production and sales for the following four years to our point of predicted profitability,” the circular states.
On the bright side, the company has been taking “pre orders,” though without the kind of cash-down deposits Tesla used early in its history.
According to the fundraising information, if all the reservations the company has taken are converted to sales, the total is over $1.5 billion.
That projection factors
in an anticipated sales price of just under $60,000 for the XT pickup truck.
And, the company promises, the first truck is just the beginning:
“The Atlis XT will be the first application of our core product offering, the Atlis XP Platform, our electric vehicle technology platform that is currently in development and is being designed for applications with work vehicles: RVs, box trucks, delivery vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, and beyond.”
Then again... the reservations are non-binding, and “This expressed interest should not be taken as a guarantee of sale.”
Meanwhile, the costs are stacking up.
The company has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars each year while raising just $2,287 in T-shirt sales.
“We have incurred losses from operations and have had negative cash flows from operating activities since our inception,” Atlis states.
Salaries were around $200,000 each year in 2018 and 2019; “our net loss was $470,378 in 2019 compared with $595,862 in 2018,” according to Atlis financial statements.
Atlis made a fundraising filing with the SEC last August, then was granted a 180-day extension in January.
The company started marketing hard thereafter, with the countdown looming.
In early June, Atlis sent out an “only 26 days left!” email. It outlined the company’s previous fundraising efforts:
“In 2018, Atlis kicked off its first big fundraiser at $0.29/share and raised roughly $1 million through a Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign.
“In late 2019, we launched our second Regulation CF campaign and maxed out our raise of roughly $1 million in a matter of hours, this time at $5.93/share.
“Now that we have the proof of concepts, initial team, and facility to bring the Atlis battery technology and 100% electric XP Platform and XT Truck to life, we are raising funds again, but this time through a Regulation A campaign at $8.24/share.”
Some investors might have turned up their noses on a company pitching $8-plus per share – with sales at $0.
Others might have had the Reddit “to the moon!” mentality, perhaps keeping in mind a then-unknown company that sold at $17 per share during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2010.
Those who bought into Tesla a dozen years ago are feeling pretty good: Musk got rich many times over when the stock rocketed to over $2,000 per share last year. Even after a split, Tesla stock is selling at just under $700 per share.
The Atlis pitches grew more ecstatic, as the money rolled in and the deadline approached.
July 11 email:
“It’s the last few days to invest in Atlis at $8.24 per share before our current crowdfunding campaign ends!”
And there was more good news:
“This week we debuted the XT prototype’s frame, drove the platform around HQ, and continued production development of the AMV cell. As we look to finish up the XT prototype in the coming weeks stay tuned for more updates and don’t miss out on your chance to join our journey.”
On July 12, the company said it had raised $11.8 million.
The next day, the fundraising effort was up to $12.5 million.
The needle kept going up: Wednesday morning, Atlis topped $13.5 million.
That increased to $14.8 million by the July 14 deadline.
Meanwhile, the progress in Mesa continues. Hanchett provides weekly updates and sometimes more, with videos posted on YouTube.
The latest shows him and his team taking an electric truck for its first drive, with the caption: “It’s driving! Skeletruck progress continues as we refine motor controllers and steer by wire functionality on the XT Prototype.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.