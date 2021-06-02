Despite some fiery behind-the-scenes blasts launched at them, Mesa Mayor John Giles and City Manager Chris Brady responded with a “praise and raise” strategy toward the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
The attack came in the form of a full-page ad in the Tribune from the group Mesa Shell Game, which notes on its website it receives “major funding by the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.”
The website encourages Mesa residents to call Giles and Brady and “tell them to restore 911 response times and to stop stiffing firefighters on necessary resources and pay.”
And, on the Opinion page of the May 23 Tribune, Bryan Jeffries, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, complained Giles and Brady used a “shell game” to take money voters approved for public safety and use it for an ASU campus.
“The Mesa Fire Department and Mesa Police have suffered major reductions to pay for Giles’ and Brady’s spending spree,” Jeffries wrote.
Though a group of Mesa firefighters gathered outside City Council Chambers May 17, none spoke during the council meeting.
At that meeting, council tentatively approved the city’s $2.1 billion 2021-22 budget, which includes just under $500 million in the city’s General Fund
Of that, $91 million is budgeted for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
During the May 17 meeting and in previous study sessions, Brady and Giles stated several times they were committed to giving Mesa firefighters a raise.
“In July, 20 percent of our firefighters will make the top end of all the firefighters in the Valley,” Brady said.
“Over a 15-year period, a Mesa firefighter makes more than almost any other firefighter in the Valley,” he added.
In January, an adjustment increased the minimum and maximum pay for firefighters by 5 percent, with an annual 3 percent “step-pay” for all eligible firefighters and a $2,000 bonus.
Starting in July, according to budget presentations, “Eligible employees at the rank of firefighter, engineer and captain will receive up to a 3 percent step increase effective the first pay period of each fiscal year.
“Eligible employees at the rank of firefighter, engineer and captain with six to 10 years of service will receive an increase in base salary over a period of two years to equalize their base pay with employees with the same rank and tenure at the city of Chandler.”
The annual firefighter’s salary increase jumps to 5 percent starting July 1, 2023.
According to a presentation at one of the budget study sessions, Mesa firefighters’ minimum salary of $50,785 was lower than Tempe’s entry-salary of $51,891, but higher than minimum salaries in Scottsdale ($48,547), Phoenix ($48,036), Chandler ($48,194) and Glendale ($45,145).
Mesa firefighters’ maximum salary of $70,616 was higher than the other five cities used for comparison.
But the average salary of firefighters in Mesa was $61,814, trailing Chandler ($62,574) and Tempe ($62,327). The average in Scottsdale ($61,560) is nearly identical to Mesa’s.
And Mesa firefighters on average make more than their peers in Glendale ($58,893) and Phoenix ($57,143).
Giles acknowledged the firefighters’ union pointed out “some of our mid-career firefighters fell behind.”
“We’re going to fix it,” the mayor pledged. “We’re not going to play games; we’re going to fix it.”
And he added a heaping of praise, noting “in the last year, we saw (firefighters) really rise to the challenge during the pandemic.”
Councilman Mark Freeman, a former Mesa firefighter, agreed: “I’m supportive of this. I think it’s important to remedy this as quickly as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.