The day after the killing of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Andi Fourlis sent a note to district staff and families.
“School should and must be a place where students and staff feel safe and secure,” Fourlis wrote in part. “While no amount of planning can guarantee that a tragedy such as this will not occur, we do everything we can to keep students and staff safe while at school and always look for ways to continually improve.”
Before the massacre, Mesa security officials were already implementing a plan to create single points of entry with secure front offices at all schools – something that has become a talking point for some national politicians in the wake of the Uvalde killings.
Now, the school system is accelerating its plans to put secure entries in place at all schools.
The vision includes a secure perimeter that funnels visitors to the front office, where they wait in a secure lobby area until they are buzzed in by an employee. The glass dividers between the lobby and front desk will be fortified with a film resistant to bullets and forced entry.
Some Mesa schools already have the system in place, but others are slated for the upgrades in future remodels.
MPS plans to install secure entries ahead of the more comprehensive remodels.
“We’ll have a plan moving forward that those schools that have not been refreshed will have a secure front entry until they are refreshed,” Associate Superintendent Holly Williams told the MPS Governing Board at a work session a week after the massacre.
“The priority is these lobbies where someone can come in and stop before they’re able to get to the next place,” Williams continued.
Asked whether the new security features would be ready by the start of the next school year, Williams said all the upgrades would be “started” by the beginning of the school year.
“Acquiring the stuff is going to take a bit of time with the delays in supply chains and such,” she said, noting that the district’s security staff and administrators were currently assessing schools to identify the “just right equipment” needed.
Williams said that the district was also planning to review its safety protocols over the summer and reinstate some pre-pandemic policies across the district.
“If you remember, we have some policies and protocols around locking doors and things like that, and we were looser with COVID,” Williams said, “so that people could prop their doors open and have more fresh air. We will go back … to some of those (security) practices.”
She said that with the upgraded air conditioning equipment the district plans to install using federal relief funds, air quality may be higher with doors and windows closed.
Mesa Police Department Public Information Officer Det. Brandi George told the Tribune that Mesa PD works closely with MPS on security.
“We pride ourselves in our constant communication with MPS Security and maintaining the safety of all people on school campuses,” George said.
“Every year, we review the emergency management protocols and research best practices nationwide alongside their team,” George continued. “The measures we have taken to ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors are viewed as very effective.”
MPS earmarked $12.6 million in bond money for security upgrades out of $50 million spent so far on renovation projects.
Director of School Safety and Security Al Moore described the security upgrades in a video posted by the district in December 2021.
“By creating a strong perimeter fencing and a one-point of entry with a lobby that is very secure, we have actually established a very secure school,” Moore said in the video.
The security measures help “the students feel safe and the staff. The feedback from the staff and the parents is very positive,” he continued.
Another major security feature the district has implemented is the installation of “riot films” on school windows. These films strengthen the glass, prevent them from being shattered and knocked out, denying unauthorized access. Some films are also bullet resistant.
MPS Director of Communications and Engagement Heidi Hurst said that “all glass that has students behind it – classrooms, cafeterias, etc. – has bullet-resistant film. Front offices, perimeter windows, work rooms, interior offices, etc., have riot control film which offers limited bullet resistance.“
George said that a sergeant with Mesa PD worked with the school district to research products and select a company to install the riot film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.