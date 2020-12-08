Mesa police have arrested a 29-year-old suspect in the brutal drive-by shooting that left a year-old boy dead and six other innocent victims wounded in October at a food truck event.
But few details have been released and critical court records have been sealed in the arrest of Larry Tyrone Miller, 29, who had a previous arrest and conviction for armed robbery.
“Mesa police detectives have tirelessly worked this investigation since Oct. 16,’’ police said in a statement. “The Mesa Police Department can confirm that 29-year-old Larry T. Miller has been charged with murder in connection to this shooting.’’
Police also confirmed that the Kia Soul they previously seized in a search was the suspect vehicle and that the shooting was connected with a domestic violence incident two hours earlier at the same location.
Police Chief Ken Cost mentioned the domestic violence incident as a potential motive for the shooting in his initial media briefing a day after the shooting at Dobson and Guadalupe roads.
But at that time, police lacked evidence linking the two incidents, he said. During the fight, some people at the scene intervened and came to the victim’s defense.
“This is a large-scale investigation that is ongoing,’’ the department said in the statement last week. “We anticipate providing the community with a full review of the investigation as soon as we are able.’’
The case stood out from other crimes in Mesa because it involved a large number of innocent victims, including four children, none older than 16.
The shooting devastated Mesa’s Duran family. Slain in the murder was Sebastian Duran, 1, and wounded were his older brother, Edgar, 16, and his sister, Citlaly, 6.
Pastor Magdalena Schwartz, who has been assisting the Duran family, said Christmas will never be the same for the Durans.
Not only did they lose a child, but Sebastian’s birthday happens to fall on Dec. 26, the same birthday as his mother, Gisela.
She said the family is not commenting on Miller’s arrest because they don’t want to interrupt an ongoing police investigation.
She said the wounded victims are doing well, including Roselyn Ramirez, 9, who was at the event to play with her friend, Citlaly Duran.
Miller has been charged in a complaint with first-degree murder during a crime.
Court records and Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate that Miller had been convicted of an armed robbery that occurred in June 2010 and had been sentenced to 10 years in prison a year later.
It’s unclear when he was released.
