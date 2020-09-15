The Mesa Police Department has launched an essay contest to mark National Faith & Blue Weekend Oct. 9-12.
The purpose of the weekend is to build “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of houses of worship.”
Mesa Police’s essay contest is open to all high school juniors and seniors attending a school in the city.
One winner will be chosen from each division –(Central, Fiesta, Red Mountain, Superstition – by a committee comprising local faith leaders, community members, Mesa PD law enforcement officials and/or professional staff.
The essay must focus on this question: What would you do to bridge the gap between the local community and law enforcement?
Essays must be between 500 - 650 words and the deadline is Sept. 27.
Three finalists from each division will be announced on Oct. 5 and the four winners will be named Oct. 12.
Essays can be emailed to pdevents@mesaaz.gov with the subject “Faith & Blue Weekend Essay Contest” or mailed to PO Box 1466 Mesa, AZ 85211, Attention Community Engagement – F&BW Essay Contest.
Submissions should include the author’s name, phone number, email address, school name, school address and grade.
Prizes are still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.