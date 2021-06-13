Mesa is poised for a spending spree, with raises, bonuses and hiring unlike what the city has ever seen.
Boosted by millions in federal stimulus funds and the eagerness of its residents to ante up to maintain and improve the city, Mesa City Council unanimously approved a record $2.1 billion budget this week.
Mesa’s elected leaders signed off on an across-the-board raise of 2-3 percent for all 3,562 employees in the fiscal year beginning July 1 (1,097 are scheduled for 2 percent raises to bring them up to maximum pay, with 2,465 scheduled for 3 percent raises) – plus another $2,000 bonus for all employees in January. This follows a similar bonus that kicked off this calendar year.
Adding in bond revenue and a carryover of $275 million, the city projects to spend $2.1 billion. That is up nearly 60 percent from the $1.3 billion the city spent in 2020-21.
City Council also formally approved the city’s new property tax rate.
In November, Mesa voters approved a $100 million general obligation bond to fund transportation-related projects. As such, $3.5 million is needed to pay the debt service on the new bonds starting July 1.
Though the property tax/levy is 8 percent higher than last year’s, the secondary property tax rate will increase only 1 percent because the value of taxable property in the booming city increased by 7 percent over the last year.
According to a city presentation, the annual impact to the typical Mesa homeowner is $170, an increase of $10 from the prior year; City Manager Chris Brady stressed the city’s booming development made that average increase far lower than the $28 increase expected.
While Mesa residents and businesses directly pay for the city’s voter-approved road, park and public safety facility bonds, they pay for most city salaries and expenses indirectly via sales taxes and assorted fees.
The Mesa Police, Fire and Medical and other non-utility departments are fueled by the general fund, which spent $335 million in 2019-20 and $323 million in 2020-21.
In the coming fiscal year, which begins July first, general fund expenditures are a whopping $419 million – a 25 percent jump over last year.
The Tribune asked Candace Cannistraro, Mesa’s director of Office of Management and Budget, about the increase in the coming year, after a general fund decline in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“General fund expenditures for fiscal year 2020-21 went down compared to fiscal year 2019-20 due to a few factors,” she said. “When the pandemic started, the city made the decision to close some facilities, not offer summer programs, reduce staff and implement a hiring freeze that was general fund supported.
“The city was also able to utilize CARES Act monies to fund some of the public safety personnel costs for half of fiscal year 2020-21,” Cannistraro noted.
The biggest reason for the general
fund spike in the year starting July 1: “The significant increase in public safety pension costs.”
The budget guru also pointed to a 5 percent “range adjustment increase” in January, as well as the 3 percent raises at the beginning of the year and starting July 1.
Meanwhile, the city has a stack of new hire paperwork.
“The city also began the hire process to fill the positions that were vacant during the hiring freeze,” Cannistraro said. “It is anticipated that those positions will be filled by July.”
Councilmen confident
In interviews with the Tribune, Councilmen Francisco Heredia and Mark Freeman both stressed the budget they approved this week was appropriate in size.
“As a growing city, it’s reflected in the cost to maintain our critical infrastructure and public services, fire and police and quality of life items like parks,” said Heredia, who has represented District 3 in west Mesa since 2017.
“As we grow, the budget will inevitably grow.”
As Cannistraro noted, Mesa used a chunk of its $90 million CARES funding to offset some salaries. The $100 million the city anticipates in the American Recovery Act funding will likely be used for infrastructure.
What will happen when the faucet of federal stimulus money is shut off?
“It’s definitely a concern,” Heredia said. “The first round did help us cover some gaps in our budget.”
And, he noted, after city leaders went into “cut and freeze” mode early in the pandemic, residents ended up spending more money than originally projected in 2020.
“We were worried the pandemic would drive us over the cliff, as far as budget concerns,” Heredia said. “Unexpectedly, we did OK in the aspect of revenue.”
District 1 voters elected Freeman to represent them in 2016 and 2020.
Despite the city’s record spending, Freeman insisted, “We run very fiscally conservative.”
Of stimulus funds, he noted, “Those monies are one-time monies. We can’t count on it. … We have to leverage that money for one-time projects.”
As such, he said he is looking forward to using the $100 million in ARA funding for major infrastructure projects.
Trending on spending
In 2014, the city spent just over $900 million.
Mesa topped $1 billion in spending in 2017, with gradual annual increases since bringing it to this year’s $1.4 billion – a 40 percent increase in the last four years.
In 2017, 3,805 full-time city employees were paid $265 million, an average annual salary of $69,645.
This year, the city plans to pay its 4,204 full-time employees $308 million, an average annual salary of $73,263.
While the pay increase was a relatively modest 5 percent, non-salary employee expenditures are skyrocketing.
In 2017, the city paid $60 million in retirement costs and $60 million in healthcare costs, plus $32 million in “other costs.”
This year, the city will pay $104 million in retirement costs, $80 million in healthcare costs and $37 million in “other costs.”
Added to salaries, the total is $530 million, up 27 percent from the $416 million total employee costs in 2017.
This year’s retirement costs increase is a 73 percent increase over 2017. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.