In an age of tweets and Snapchats, poetry may seem as antiquated as a Remington typewriter, especially for anyone under 40.
Yet, at 22, Austin Davis of Mesa finds poetry a personally rewarding endeavor that helps him to connect with himself and the world around him. A senior in creative writing at Arizona State University, he just published his fourth book of poetry,
It’s not the only way he connects with the world. Davis runs AZ Hugs for Homeless, a program started by Arizona Jews for Justice whose mission is “to spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy and love to those living on the streets."
Every week for the last year and a half, in collaboration with ASU Project Humanities and many other amazing people around Arizona, Davis and his team deliver care packs, food, water, tents and special request items to the unsheltered in the Valley and across the state.
The oldest of three children of Emily and Guy Davis, he credits his family with not only with helping him discover and pursue his passions but also with his own health struggles.
“Being a poet is one of my two passions in life,” he said, listing his other as “being a friend to those experiencing homelessness.”
“Above all else, I want to help enact positive change in the world through art and activism,” Davis said. “My goal for the future is to keep running AZ Hugs, tour for my new book, and try to spread love and care to as many people as possible through my art and outreach.”
Davis published his first book of poetry as a high school senior and also has been involved in other artistic pursuits as well – including a chapbook in 2020 and a jazz-poetry album with musician Joe Allie about homelessness called “Street Sorrows,” which was released on all streaming services in 2021.
His latest book, “Lotus & The Apocalpypse,” is “a poetry novella that tells the story of the last day on Earth, as a character named Lotus tries to figure out what the point of life is through meditations on love, loss, guilt, addiction and mental illness.”
“I have OCD, Tourette’s Syndrome, and depression,” Davis explained, “and I wrote this book for the most part during the first year of the pandemic, when I was struggling heavily with my mental health.
“Writing this book was my way of getting all the bad thoughts out of my head and onto a medium that I could look at, learn from and separate myself from. I think poetry and art can be such a beautiful form of therapy. Both creating art and interacting and experiencing other people’s art can be a form of comfort and love between space and time.”
He also had a goal of helping “those in our community who read it feel less alone in whatever they’re going through.”
“’Lotus’ is all about connection, and during this time of great uncertainty and fear, I think we need to take care of each other in whatever ways we can. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone and I hope ‘Lotus’ can help people see that there are other people out there who have felt how they feel, and it can get better.”
‘Lotus’ is a series of interconnected poems and “each poem leads into the next and tells this story.”
“In this book I’m completely honest about my struggles, shortcomings as a human, fears and hopes for the future,” he said. :I hope that whoever reads this book will be honest with themselves as well, and think about the ways in which we can each grow. To me, ‘Lotus’ is all about growth and progression. It’s okay to not be perfect. No one is. But let’s work each day to do the best we can to be there for the people we love, our community, and ourselves.”
Davis has been writing stories since he was “a very young kid” and began writing poetry around age 12 “to try to better understand myself and the world around me.”
“As a 12 and 13-year-old, I was dealing with OCD and I didn’t really know why I was having all these scary thoughts. Writing helped me turn something terrifying into a powerful form of peace.”
He draws some of his inspiration from Phoenix poet Laureate Rosemarie Dombrowski.
“Rosemarie is one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the blessing of knowing, her poetry is incredible, and she is a
true champion of the arts and using poetry as a way to bring people together,” he explained.
And he loves to perform, which he said is “how I like to best connect with readers.”
“There’s something so intimate and beautiful about sitting together in a shared space and sharing art, talking and laughing,” he said.
People will have a chance to see him perform and get a taste of his new book when he does a reading at 3 p.m. March 10 at Mesa Public Library. The event is free and mainly aimed at teens, though anyone is welcome to attend.
“Lotus & The Apocalypse” will be available in stores and online, including amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.