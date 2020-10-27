When Andrea Miller of Mesa returned home to rural Oregon to visit her ill father during Labor Day weekend, the last thing she anticipated was caring of displaced animals during a major forest fire.
But it was a natural role in many respects for Miller, 30, a pharmacist with OptumCare, because she loves animals and was drawn to healthcare by a strong desire to help others.
An animal lover, Miller soon found herself walking and feeding horses, raking manure to clean up after them, and even escorting a herd of alpacas from one location to another.
In the meantime, Miller also reached to dazed fire victims, providing them with emotional support at a dizzying time in their lives as the fire raged through Santiam Canyon, a rural area east of Salem.
“It just felt like a calling, like I needed to do something,’’ Miller said.
Miller said she had traveled home to Oregon to visit her father, Rex, 75, who had recently started hospice care after a series of heart attacks.
But with the forest fires overwhelming the area, Miller said she drove to the Salem Firegrounds, where emergency efforts were being coordinated, to help, while still balancing her relief work with the family visit.
“I staged at the fairgrounds to direct people who had truckloads of animals,’’ Miller said. “It was kind of organizing the animals, checking in the animals and inventorying them.’’
Later, Miller’s role was to care for the animals until their owners were able to sort through the emergency, to determine if their homes and had been damaged or even destroyed, and to eventually retrieve the animals.
“I got a lot of experience taking care of horses. Shoveling poop is not at the top of my list. I always wanted a horse growing up,’’ Miller said. “I was trying to support the owners and take that responsibility off their plate.’’
She said she loves alpacas and had some fun experiences trying to move them from a horse barn to a livestock barn.
“They’re stubborn. It was pretty challenging. They all wanted to stay together,’’ Miller said.
Miller’s menagerie also included dogs, cats and goats.
While Miller still has some lingering effects from the thick smoke that she had no choice but to breathe, she said she is happy to have helped people and animals in need during a calamity.
“I would say it’s really gratifying. I am proud of myself for stepping up in that situation,’’ she said. “I just learned so much about how important it is to be there for people.’’
Although there was little Miller could do to save the homes of victims or to get them financial assistance, “it’s just to make sure people know you are there for them, that they are not alone,’’ Miller said.
Miller said she believes her experience in health care helped her know how to be compassionate and supportive to people under duress during the fire.
High winds whipped the Beachie Creek Fire on Labor Day. It exploded from 700 acres to 130,000 acres and claimed the lives of at least four victims, according to news accounts published by the Salem Reporter and The Oregonian’s web site.
Once she returned home, Miller arranged to make it possible for other employees to donate to the Santiam Canyon Relief Fund, with a generous match from the company.
OptumCare is a network of specialized doctors that offer primary care services in Arizona and nationally. The company operates at least four primary care facilities in Phoenix.
