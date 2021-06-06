Unlike those who mindlessly drift through high school, Joe Seibold was a young man with a plan.
The tattoo he got when he turned 17 said it all:
“DREAM PLAN CONQUER.”
He was a junior at Desert Ridge High School, just north of Eastmark, then took classes online to get his GED and fast-track to college and bigger things.
His family says he was a hustler, always keeping busy with productive activities. Even though he already worked at the Apache Junction Safeway and was promoting his “vehicle detailing and headlight restoration” business on Instagram, he picked up another job knocking on doors to pitch residents about getting solar energy.
“He was working for a guy we bought solar with right after we moved here from Milwaukee,” said Jeff Seibold, Joe’s father.
“He was working on his schtick to get it down,” the father added, with a chuckle.
The night of Feb. 17, Joe sent his father a text with a map of the homes he “cold called” a few hours before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.