The Planning and Zoning Board approved an interesting proposal: A developer’s plan to “flip” a vacant downtown motel into studio apartments.
Tim Boyle was the lone board member to give a thumbs down to the plan, which passed 5-1 and moves on to City Council.
Brennan Ray, owner of Vivo Apartments, said his project will be a significant upgrade to downtown, as the vacant motel is “an eyesore” with “vandalism, vagrancy and multiple break-ins over the past year and other less-than-desirable activities.
“The proposed changes and conversion is a text-book example of adaptive reuse of an existing rundown, dilapidated building,” Ray added, in his description of the plan.
The vacant Ramada by Wyndham Mesa Downtown motel is on the 200 block of West Main Street, east of Country Club Drive. Next to it is the il Vinaio restaurant.
Ray’s plan is to convert the motel rooms into 130 studio apartments.
Though he acknowledges the apartments would be small, Ray said there will be a common “workspace” area for residents: “A section of the current bar and restaurant area will be converted to a coworking and lounge space equipped with a large conference table, smaller writing desks, ergonomic chairs, sofas and refreshment station.”
