It has taken two decades, but Mesa finally seems to know what to do with its old downtown post office.
The Depression-era building at 26 N. Macdonald, and its 1959 addition, will become a community events venue called The Post, thanks to an $8.4 million renovation project approved by the City Council on Jan. 24.
There was nothing easy about getting to this point.
It was a very big deal in 1937 for the little town of 6,000 people to get its own post office, a handsome edifice built in a style known as Federal Moderne.
Despite its expansion 22 years later, the building soon became inadequate for the booming community, and a larger central post office was built on North Center Street.
The federal government used the old building as office space for a while, but finally gave it to the city in 2002 with the provision that it be used for public purposes.
Mesa thought it had an answer about 10 years ago.
The Mesa Historical Museum, eager to move from its out-of-the-way digs in the Lehi neighborhood, proposed using the federal building for a new type of museum that would use historical perspectives to cast light on the future.
But after spending more than $600,000 on demolition, the city got cold feet. When the historical museum could not demonstrate that its proposal wouldn’t bleed money, work stopped.
The historical museum has since revived its Lehi campus, with a more traditional approach. The federal building, meanwhile, has remained a gutted shell, although the nearby Arizona Museum of Natural History has used the basement for storage.
In 2012 and 2018, Mesa voters approved general-obligation bond packages that specifically included money for the federal building. That’s where the $8.4 million is coming from.
The city chose Gilbert-based ForeSite Design and Construction Inc. from among 10 firms that submitted statements of qualification last winter. ForeSite already has completed design work and has developed a construction timetable.
All three floors will be renovated. The basement will continue to be used for storage, and the second floor will become office space. The first floor will offer 8,000 square feet for public events. New signage and landscaping will spiff up the exterior.
Once under way, Mesa expects the renovation to take about a year.
(2) comments
Is that a Polar Bear? I thought it was out of Lord of the Rings. :) Given Mesa Leadership's track record of messing up "improvements", I doubt this building will ever amount to much. I think we might have had a much nicer downtown with benign neglect.
That's a nice thought. And only $8.4 million for a building that has been vacant for 20 years.
Right across the street there is a brownish, concrete-ish colored "Polar Bear" that is supposed to be WHITE. It too has been in dire need of re-whitening for about that long. Imagine having to explain a brown Polar Bear to children who pass by every day on their way to the museums.
Downtown Mesa Assoc. response to me was a curt, "we don't have the money." Period! Not, thanks for bringing that to our attention, just No money. I got the same response from Short, before he melted down. Not acceptable!
Either re-patina the bears, or take them off the street. The lack of concern is sickening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.