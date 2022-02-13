Perhaps it was a foreshadowing of things to come for Troy Kotsur that the Mesa hospital where he was born was eventually razed and replaced by a movie theater.
Regardless, last Monday, Feb. 7, Kotsur made both local and international history with his nomination for an Academy Award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category.
He not only is the first deaf actor nominated for an Oscar but also is the first Mesa native ever to make the semifinal round for the film industry’s most coveted award.
Kotsur, 53, also is in the running for a Screen Actors Guild best actor award later this month for his performance in the movie “CODA” (an acronym for “Child of Deaf Adults”).
The movie – which Apple Studios bought last month for a record $25 million – centers around a 17-year-old daughter of deaf parents who is torn between helping to keep their fishing business afloat and pursuing her dream of becoming a singer.
The teen’s mother is portrayed by Marlee Matlin, the first actress to win an Oscar for her portrayal in the 1986 movie “Children of a Lesser God.”
“I feel like I’ve been chasing this dream for so long,” Kotsur told the Tribune through interpreter Justin Maurer.
He had been on Facetime from his Los Angeles home with his wife DeAnne and daughter Kyra when he got word of the nomination. And last Thursday, they and a group of other friends and relatives greeted him jubilantly at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Among the crowd was his brother Brian, a retired deputy chief of the Mesa Fire & Medical Department.
Brian said his brother had worked his whole life to get to this point and that it is an honor to be his brother, knowing what he’s been through and the commitment he’s made to his career.
“If you have a passion for something, keep working for it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what limitations
you have.”
Troy’s daughter has watched him act her entire life and said he’s been working hard to get to the point where he is a so close to receiving the highest award given in his profession..
“We’re just really proud of him,” Kyra said. “He’s really getting his big break and it’s just one of the best feelings ever.”
Troy Kotsur recalled how he once watched Matlin’s performance in “Children of a Lesser God” with his friends and told them back then that he would act with her one day.
He said his friends laughed and called it impossible.
“Now I can tell my old friends: 'hey, who’s laughing now?'”
“I feel like turning to the camera and saying ‘hello, look at me now, I’m working with her. Oh, excuse me, I’ve got to get back to work.’”
Kotsur said he met Matlin from time to time during his early years of acting on stage in Los Angeles, where he eventually went to live, and that her Oscar gave him hope.
He had graduated from Westwood High School that same year and went on to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., but dropped out when he got a job with the National Theater of the Deaf.
He moved to Los Angeles’ Deaf West Theater, where he met his wife, DeAnne Bray, star of the show “Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye.” The couple became parents when Kyra was born in 2005.
“I want the deaf community to feel hope and that there’s no one who can take their dreams away, and it’s up to you to make them happen,” said Kotsur, who started acting at age 12 at the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf but didn’t make it on stage until he transferred to Westwood High.
His first movie was the 2016 family drama “Wild Prairie Rose.” He plays opposite Tara Samuel, who falls in love with his small-town deaf character James Hansen.
His newfound fame from “CODA” is a culmination of hard work and patience as he played smaller roles in big-name TV shows such as “CSI: New York,” “Criminal Minds” and “Scrubs.”
He said many of his roles have come via networking with the right people from past productions.
Such was the case with the director of “Wild Prairie Rose,” Deborah LaVine, whom he worked with on stage in “Streetcar Named Desire” and “True West.”
“If you’re an actor, it’s really great to have a network because if they like working with you, and if you’re responsible and committed, they’ll ask you again to work with you.”
Kotsur doesn’t limit his talents to just in front of the camera, as he has experience directing movies as well.
His first big break behind the camera came when he directed the 2013 dramedy “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie” – the story of a deaf actor who plays a superhero on TV and must look beyond his show role to inspire a deaf boy to believe in himself.
As the first deaf actor to be nominated for a SAG Award – which he called
“like getting a Ph.D.” because those only actors and actresses make the nominations – Kotsur told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m so glad that they recognized me – not because I’m deaf but because I’m a talented actor.”
He recalled watching the premier of “CODA” at the Phoenix Film Festival last year and told Hollywood Reporter, “I saw several deaf people in the audience, and I saw hearing people in the audience – it was a very mixed crowd. I saw everyone, at the same time, have a reaction, whether they were laughing or whether they were having an emotional moment. It’s not often I’ve seen that.
“When I grew up with my hearing
family members watching a film in the theater, the hearing people would react and laugh first, but as a deaf audience member, I would miss what was said, and [my family] would then have to explain it to me.”
While Kotsur has taken the long road to Hollywood, he still holds true to his Mesa roots and calls the city “home base.”
“I really miss my hometown. Go Suns.”
