Parker James Maxwell of Mesa recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
Maxwell earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. Flag Merchant Marine.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers.
Maxwell will likely be serving with the U.S. Flag Merchant Marine for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels or will serve on active duty in another branch of the armed forces.
“By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power,” the academy said in a release.
As part of his four-year education, Maxwell spent a year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 midshipmen returned to the academy for three weeks in June to prepare for and take their U.S. Coast Guard license exam, four days of tests which midshipmen must pass in order to graduate.
This year, the graduation ceremony was held at the War Memorial Monument where the names of the cadets and graduates who died during WWII are remembered.
