Mesa’s downtown police headquarters – parts of which are nearly 50 years old – could be in for a major overhaul.
The city in January solicited bids for a consultant to design a complete remodel of the more than 100,000-square-foot facility at 130 N. Robson. According to Mesa’s legal notice, the city anticipates spending $30 million to $40 million on the project.
Dan Butler, the assistant police chief who oversees numerous administrative departments, said several factors are driving the proposed remodel.
One is the age and condition of the building itself.
It was constructed in three phases, the first of which was the basement and first two floors in 1974. The third and fourth stories were added in 1988 and the evidence storage area in 1994.
“Right now, we’re running into a lot of issues with an older building,” Butler said. “The plumbing in the entire building is at the end of life. Electrical distribution panels that are in the building are newer and have been replaced, but they don’t actually have the capacity for the modern electrical demand.”
The HVAC system also needs to be replaced, Butler said.
More than that, he said, Mesa wants to configure the building so that it meets the needs of modern policing and accommodates evolving technology.
Butler’s top priority is to make the building more welcoming to the public.
“As policing has evolved, we’ve been early adapters of collaboration within our community,” Butler said. For example, the department invites citizen panels to weigh in on possible promotions of officers, and join discussions of the department’s priorities for training.
So Butler is hoping for open spaces that would make it easier to hold such meetings.
“I almost envision Google-esque type rooms where there are creative, non-intimidating environments, where members of the community can come in and sit down with my youth development team or Chief (Ken) Cost and have a cup of coffee and talk about the issues that are facing law enforcement in a very open and inviting environment,” Butler said.
Butler said the past year of COVID restrictions has taught the department that work spaces can be flexible and portable to the point that many staff can work at least part-time from home. So, the new design, he said, should enable the department to work out of the same square footage even if it grows.
Another top priority is the emotional health of the approximately 250 persons who work in the building.
“It’s a stressful job,” Butler said. “Can we design a workspace that incorporates natural light, fresh air and other employee wellness aspects?”
To that end, the facility may include a fitness center and “quiet rooms” where staff can decompress from the strains of the job.
The headquarters improvements, Butler said, should make the building usable for another half-century or more.
The renovation would be one of at least two major capital projects for the police department. The other is a $37 million police-fire facility planned for Mesa’s northeast corner, which Butler said is needed in order to reduce unacceptably long response times in that part of town.
