The City of Mesa is launching a nearly three-month canned food drive as part of the Mesa CARES initiative to help people struggling during the pandemic.
Called the Feeding Mesa Canned Food Drives, the campaigns will be held 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday starting May 2 through July 15 at different locations throughout the city.
Residents are being asked to donate canned goods and other non-perishable food to the drive-through events.
“Mesa is a compassionate community with a tremendous spirit of giving who I know will step up to this challenge,” Mayor John Giles said. “If you are able, please consider donating canned goods to help support those hit hard by the pandemic.”
Employees from the Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and Mesa Fire and Medical departments will work to support United Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank and other nonprofit agencies to coordinate the food drives.
Dates and collection sites are: May 6. Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.; May 13, Eastmark Great Park, 5100 S. Eastmark Pkwy.; May 20, Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St.; May 27, Greenfield Park, 4105 E. Diamond Ave.; June 3. Dobson Ranch Golf Course, 2155 S. Dobson Road; June 10. Red Mountain Center, 7550 E. Adobe; June 17, Sloan Park; June 24, Eastmark Great Park; July 1, Mesa Convention Center; July 8, Greenfield Park; and July 15, Dobson Ranch Golf Course.
The canned food drives are the first part of the Feeding Mesa program and the city said more details will be released soon. Funding comes from federal pandemic-relief programs.
Mesa CARES is running a Community Resources Call Center, hosted and managed by Mesa Public Library seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents and businesses seeking Mesa-based information on surviving the pandemic. Information: 480-644-CARE and mesaaz.gov/MesaCARES.
