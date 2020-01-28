Mesa residents who have gotten used to annual increases in their water, sewer and trash-collection bills are in for a nice surprise this year.
The city council on Jan. 27, is expected to approve a package of utility fees and includes no change in what residential customers will pay for city water, sewer and trash service.
The only exception, according to city documents, will be for those residential customers who use more water than average.
It’s because Mesa adopted a tier structure under which per-gallon charges increase depending on how much water a home uses. The usage thresholds at which higher charges kick in are lower in this coming year, meaning high-volume users could see steeper bills.
The utility rate package includes adjusted charges for all five of the major services Mesa provides – electric, natural gas, water, sewer and solid waste. City council weighed the proposed changes during several study sessions late last year.
Here’s a quick look at some of the proposals:
Solid waste: No changes for residential customers; modest increases for commercial front-load trash and roll-off trash collection, and an 80 percent increase in commercial front-load recycling charges. It’s because Mesa now must pay to get rid of recyclable trash, as opposed to making money on the operation in past years.
Electric: Residential service charges go up 25 cents a month, and non-residential by $1. There is no change in the energy usage charge and users will continue to pay rates based on what Mesa has to pay for the electricity on the open market.
The electric utility serves the downtown and nearby areas, and Mesa has worked in recent years to avoid having its electric customers pay more than those on the Salt River Project system.
Natural gas: Residential service charges go up 75 cents a month, and non-residential by $2. Energy use charges remain stable; commercial compressed natural gas users will see some rate and service-charge increases.
Water: Non-residential customers will see a 6 percent increase in usage rates.
Wastewater: Non-residential customers will pay 4.35 percent more for services in the coming year.
Mesa, which hasn’t levied a primary property tax since at least the mid-1940s, has long relied on utility revenue to help pay for city services.
Utilities and other city business revenue goes into what is called the enterprise fund, which Mesa can tap for special projects such as the downtown Arizona State University campus now under construction.
Each year, however, the enterprise fund also supports general city services. During the current fiscal year, Mesa will move $110.6 million from the enterprise fund into the general fund.
Utility rates also pay for the bonds Mesa issues to pay the huge cost of building and maintaining infrastructure.
Scott Butler, an official with Mesa’s budget department, told the city council in October the city spent more than $400 million on utility infrastructure over the past five years.
Critical needs over the next three years – including continued work on water-treatment plants and replacement of aging underground utilities – are estimated a $264 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.