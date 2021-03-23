The Mesa Historical Museum is planning a big party next weekend and you’re invited.
The free spring festival will run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the museum, 2345 N. Horne, Mesa.
It will feature more than 20 vendors with homemade wares, a car show with over a dozen classic vehicles – including the museum’s 1918 International Harvester – a bake sale with brownies, breads and other treats, and live entertainment.
The Mike Reardon Band will perform noon-2 p.m. and the Street Duo will play 2-4 p.m.
Admission is free but attendees are required to wear a face mask.
In addition, admission to the museum also is free, which means guests can check out the Cactus League exhibit as well as artifacts from Mesa’s early settlers.
