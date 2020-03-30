Nearly two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey closed schools, Mesa Public Schools is prepared to roll out remote learning Monday – but only for high school students.
Elementary and junior high school students will begin on the original target date of April 6. At this time, schools are scheduled to remain closed through April 10.
“The timeline, while pushed up quickly, we want to ensure we are giving lots of opportunities for our high school students to improve and have access and an opportunity to continue to grow in their learning,” said Dr. Tracy Yslas, the executive director of teaching and learning.
“So as the state board of education releases some of the guidance around what graduation and credits and things look like, we are ready to go,” told the Governing Board last week.
Well over 200 parents tuned into the board’s meeting via livestream as district officials outlined the distance learning plans.
Students will utilize Canvas, Google Classroom for lesson plans, while WebEx can also be used. Yslas said teachers were in the final stages of preparing lesson plans.
Officials emphasized that high school students, especially seniors, were their first priority so they could stay on track for graduation in May.
The district has made no announcement on the future of their proms or commencement ceremonies. Maricopa County community colleges, anticipating a longer closure, canceled their commencements last week.
Resources for teachers and students at the elementary and junior high levels are still being designed.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Pete Lesar said there remains a need to determine the deployment of devices for junior high students and the extra time will allow teachers to become more familiar with online learning systems.
“There are use agreements and things of that nature that we really need to have in place to be able to deploy hundreds of devices to junior high kids,” Lesar said.
Teachers who work with special education students, who have Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), will have to document any changes in those plans with a prior written notice to let parents as they are moved to an online learning platform, according to Theresa Baca, district executive director of special education.
Special education teachers are able to choose from between different virtual learning settings for their students.
Since the district shut down classes the day before Ducey’s March 15 closure order, MPS has served 100,000 free breakfast-lunch packages to food-insecure students, Deputy Superintendent Andi Fourlis said.
Fourlis also got emotional thanking teachers across all grade levels for helping to roll out remote learning.
“We’ve reinvented our business and education model while 10,000 employees are working at home and in isolation, 3,600 teachers and administrators have reached out to 62,000 students to check on their safety and well-being,” she said.
“At every hour of the day we are asking people to do differently, and we’ve never been told no,” Fourlis added. “It’s an honor and a privilege to work alongside these hard-working people that are working around the clock to do right by our community.”
The board also voted to send a letter with a list of recommendations to Ducey involving various matters, including that he use his influence on telecommunications providers to have internet access readily available in low-income areas.
Cox announced three weeks ago it was providing free internet service to low-income families.
Most neighboring school districts, including Gilbert and Chandler, also are just beginning remote learning this week while schools like Valley Christian and Seton Catholic Prep have been up and running for more than a week.
