Mesa last week unveiled a program to fight hunger that will start with an expanded number of food box distribution sites, but may also include a “Mesa Cares Card’’ for picking up meal packs at some restaurants.
The Feeding Mesa program emerged at a City Council briefing as the first piece of a plan to spend some of $90.4 million in federal funds by the end of December through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Mesa City Manager Chris Brady said he plans to brief Council on a plan to help small businesses next week and he is hoping the funds can eventually be used to help residents with their utilities.
The millions of dollars in federal funds come with restrictions, Brady said.
Programs aimed at fighting hunger and helping small businesses are clearly allowed, but the utility assistance is less straightforward.
Access to food was the highest priority mentioned by residents during a city survey that is being used as a guide in distributing the federal funds.
“Those were my two objectives: to help the hungry and to help the local restaurants,’’ Brady said.
While all council members supported expanding the distribution of food, the reviews were mixed on the Mesa Cares Card, a concept that is still being vetted.
Council members Jen Duff, David Luna and Francisco Heredia all embraced the card concept, while council members Kevin Thompson and Mark Freeman expressed reservations.
“I’m not sure it’s a great idea for us to provide meal cards and pick restaurants,’’ Thompson. “I would rather we fund food programs than cards. I can see there would be misuse of these cards. I’m concerned there would be no real oversight with these cards.’’
Luna said he applauds the city’s efforts to support and expand United Food Bank’s Help Yourself program on Fridays, which has gone from serving about 500 families per week to serving about 2,300 a week.
“Not everyone can go to the event on Fridays,’’ Luna said. “This would give them an opportunity to feed their families. We have a lot of restaurants that are hurting right now.’’
Duff said residents would not be ordering off a menu but would be picking up food packs designed to feed a family of four.
“You are not getting lobster. You are getting a pasta dinner,’’ she said.
Whittaker called going out to a restaurant “a creature comfort,’’ saying the money can probably be better spent expanding the number of food boxes.
“With the unemployment numbers where they are right now, I think it’s imperative that something like food is not an issue,’’ he said.
Marc Heirshberg, normally Mesa’s Parks and Community Facilities director, is deploying many of his employees to the expanded food program.
He said the Mesa Convention Center would be used for food storage and distribution throughout the summer and would be leased to the United Food Bank through the end of August.
Heirshberg is enlisting the help of community organizations such as United Food Bank, the Midwest Food Bank, House of Refuge and Arizona Brain Food in distributing additional food boxes.
“The biggest need of both food banks is for cold storage,’’ Heirshberg said.
He said city employees could supplement the volunteers who normally pack food boxes but may not be available because they are following the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We want to make sure we are represented throughout the city, to make sure there is easy access to food, regardless of location,’’ Heirshberg said.
He said the federal and state guidelines to receive the food are simple: “Are you hungry? If the answer is yes, food will be given to you.’’
In some cases, the city would use the federal funds to buy non-perishable foods that the Midwest Food Bank cannot find because of problems in the food supply chain, he said.
With the shelves at some supermarkets getting picked clean, fewer of these food items are available to the food banks as donations, Heirshberg said.
The expanded food security program will start this week, he said, but the kitchen buy-out and food card programs are still under development.
In the kitchen buy-out program, restaurants would be hired to make meals to supplement the Meals on Wheels program for low-income seniors. The meals also could be delivered to assisted living centers and to healthcare facilities.
The Mesa Cares Card would involve restaurants in need of assistance that can make food packs. That network would be set up with the help of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and the city Economic Development Department.
Mesa Mayor John Giles said it’s possible the card program could be abused, but he wants to see the concept explored further because it has a great potential for assisting residents and restaurants alike.
“I think we are attacking a lot of birds with one stone here,’’ Giles said. “It helps us with the food insecurity issues, it allows us to direct funds to restaurants, and to prevent homelessness.’’
