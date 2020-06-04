A Mesa doctor is leading the charge in testing a nitric oxide therapy to help treat COVID-19 patients and limit the use of ventilators.
Dr. Thomas Ardiles, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Banner – University Medical Center in Phoenix, has tested the therapy, known as INOpulse, on as many as 50 patients exhibiting moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.
The INOpulse system is the only therapy designed to deliver nitric oxide in a targeted manner. Wherever the INO targets in the body, and specifically the “good areas” of the lungs for COVID patients, blood flow follows, increasing oxygen levels.
INOpulse was previously used during the SARS outbreak, and was found to be effective in patients needing oxygen support. When initial projections of the impact of COVID showed the U.S. and Arizona potentially running low on ventilators, Ardiles and his team explored alternative options.
That’s when INOpulse came into play.
“Nitric oxide has been around for many years and it is very safe when used in the right patient,” Ardiles said. “As we started getting COVID here in Arizona, my team explored every option we had to try and take care of our city and our state.”
Ardiles, who has worked for Banner for 11 years and is also a clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, teamed with Bellerophon Therapeutics to provide the therapy to patients.
In early May, Bellerophon Therapeutics was given the go-ahead from the U.S. Federal Food & Drug Administration to move to a third phase in the INOpulse study, in which as many as 500 patients will receive the therapy.
Ardiles said only patients who have been hospitalized with the virus are eligible for the therapy treatment. Those who are in intensive care units and are already at the point where intubation is necessary do not qualify.
“We are not using this on patients that are so sick that need a ventilator because we still don’t know if it truly works and those patients can decline quickly,” Ardiles said. “Studies from New York and Italy showed the average time for those patients to go from the hospital to ICU is less than a day.
“I think the message we get from that is if we have an early strategy it will be helpful. So, we are targeting patients that need oxygen but less than 10 liters and are stable.”
Ardiles has seen first-hand what kind of damage the virus can do to those who exhibit more severe symptoms. But so far, the new therapy has allowed for patients to recover quicker than those without who did not receive it.
Ardiles said he has seen patients recover in as little as five days while using the INOpulse. On one occasion, a patient needed the treatment for 12 days but was able to recover.
Regardless, Ardiles said it beats the use of ventilators which, while sometimes effective in treating patients whose oxygen levels are dropping from the virus, can be damaging.
“Running a ventilator is really not hard in most patients but the problem is these patients are very different. They just don’t do well,” Ardiles said. “If we can prevent them from going to the ventilator and prevent them from declining, that is a big win.”
While effective thus far, INOpulse is still far from being deemed an effective treatment for all coronavirus patients. Ardiles hopes once the third phase of the test is complete, he and Bellerophen Therapeutics can continue testing larger groups in hopes of it being approved as an adequate treatment.
“We have now been authorized for a randomized control trial, where we will give this to some patients and just straight oxygen to others,” Ardiles said. “This will help show us whether it truly is effective or not. We are trying everything for these patients and doing everything we know seems to work.”
