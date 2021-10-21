If you’ve been hanging around the house a lot longer these days, you might want to check out the Mesa business that Mary June and Dennis Collins opened.
Ohio natives who have lived in Mesa for 37 years, they own the Board & Brush Creative Studio at 2837 N. Power Road in The Village at Las Sendas and are part of a fast-growing DIY wood sign and home décor art workshop chain that issues new designs on the first of each month, with the latest releases themed to fall, football, and family.
Master craftspersons and novices alike can feel at home in the studio, thanks to instructor-led workshops that guide patrons through the ins and outs of power tools, paint, stencil art and assembly, with all materials supplied.
Each Pick Your Project Workshop lasts about three hours and costs $68, with pre-registration required. The Mesa studio also offers family-friendly workshops, time crunch mini workshops, specialty projects such as door mats, backyard games and totes, and even private parties and corporate events any day of the week by reservation.
The studio is keeping class size to 20, with four people to a table, to allow room to spread out, with instructors at every table. It’s also a BYOB establishment after 4 p.m., so customers can bring their own beer, wine and snacks.
While the studio opened last summer, it’s only recently the owners celebrated a grand opening.
“We got through the last year and decided we would not let the pandemic steal the joy of an official grand opening and ribbon cutting,” said Mary June. “We always had faith that our community would support us, we did our part to keep people safe and, here we are, more than a year later, celebrating what Board & Brush means to Mesa.”
Mary June is a longtime craftsperson and bought the franchise after visiting a couple studios and deciding “it would be a fit for my personality and it would be fun to bring this to Mesa since the area didn’t have anything like this. The studio is a party place and a place to relax.”
She and her husband also are entrepreneurs at heart, having started several successful businesses over the years and being the parents to five children who all own their own businesses.
“I’ve enjoyed helping my family with their businesses, but this is just for me,” she said. “I love being around people and enjoy seeing how happy workshop attendees are with the works of art and home decor items they’ve created.”
Mary June made Board & Brush her fulltime pursuit, enlisting Dennis to help with prepping all the wood while he keeps his day job running his own company.
Nearly 250 projects fill the walls of the business.
Mary June said particularly popular are those involving porch signs, coat racks and trays. She said patriotic boards were big in the summer and now Halloween signs are taking over in popularity. She expects people will be making signs to give as holiday gifts very soon too.
The studio also is open to charities interested in hosting a fundraising workshop.
“We like to say ‘yes’ to requests for donations from non-profits making a difference in the community,” added Mary June.
Information: boardandbrush.com/mesa, 602-663-1515 and mesa@boardandbrush.com.
