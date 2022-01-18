The City of Mesa is preparing to spend $4.5 million to ensure that students on the city’s west side can join the 21st century.
City Council on Jan. 10 approved the expenditure as part of a broader citywide effort to attack the so-called “digital divide” in which less affluent parts of town lack the internet access that wealthier neighborhoods enjoy.
Numerous studies have shown that students suffer without access to the information highway.
The Forbes Technology Council reported in December, for example, that “without the ability to connect, … students obviously cannot demonstrate the same academic achievement as their peers.”
“The risk is that an entire subsection of America’s youth will be left behind, unable to move forward academically,” it added.
The Forbes report said that while 87 percent of American families have an internet-enabled device, that still leaves more than one in 10 students without one. And even if they have, say, a smart phone, many students can’t connect without reliable high-speed wireless at home.
The problem worsens as income decreases.
A study by the Oklahoma State University Extension in August 2020 reported that only 62 percent of households making less than $20,000 had an internet connection, compared to more than 95 percent of households making more than $75,000.
Without internet access, students can’t do web-based research, connect with teachers or classmates, or get online homework help.
The contract approved by the Mesa City Council seeks to address that problem for about 2,100 students living in council districts 1, 3 and 4, which cover the west side and the city’s struggling inner-city neighborhoods.
Mesa Public Schools is cooperating with the program.
The contract was obtained through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a cooperative purchasing arrangement that uses Motorola technology.
City staffers told Council in a report that it’s unlikely better pricing could be found elsewhere, so the city did not seek competitive bids. Discounts associated with the cooperative contract knocked $728,000 off the price.
“The City evaluated multiple solution proposals for this service and found the solution utilizing Motorola Solutions to best meet the needs of the City,” the staff report stated.
“This choice will allow flexibility to use infrastructure of both the City and MPS and allow the schools and the City to also use the same cellular network for public safety and other municipal needs under the Mesa Smart City program ensuring longevity of the infrastructure investment. An evaluation committee from Department of Innovation and Technology unanimously agreed on the recommendation.
The project includes construction of 21 cellular radio towers. The targeted students will receive Internet-connected devices, support services and training. The contract includes five years of maintenance services.
Money for the project comes from the city’s third round of federal COVID-19 recovery funds under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act. The first two rounds came during the final year of the Trump administration.
Gov. Doug Ducey a year ago announced a $100 million commitment to expand high-speed broadband to underserved areas of the state. The money, which the Ducey administration called “one of the single largest broadband investments in state history, also comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Ducey’s program provides up to $5 million grants to both uban and rural applicants in Maricopa and Pima counties and up to $10 million in the rest of Arizona’s counties. No awards have yet been made since the deadline for applying is the end of this month.
Mesa City Council’s action is not the first time it has tried to help underprivileged families have better access to technology. In June 2020, Council authorized $7 million from its earlier COVID-relief money to buy 9,500 laptops for elementary school children.
Also on Jan. 10, the City Council hired Willmeng Construction to build a police evidence storage facility next to downtown police headquarters.
Mesa voters approved the project in a 2018 bond election. No cost estimate for the evidence building was provided, but the bond election provided $35 million for both the evidence facility and for a northeast Mesa police substation.
The initial contract will pay Willmeng $140,055 for pre-construction work including design, the preparation of cost estimates, and planning the sequence of construction. Willmeng was chosen from among four companies that submitted statements of qualification for the project.
Mesa believes the facility is needed because evidence storage is scattered across all three floors of police headquarters. It is expected to accommodate the city’s needs through 2050.
“The new facility is approximately 37,500 square feet and will accommodate police evidence staff operations, space for a supply warehouse, evidence intake and processing, general/bulk/long term storage, associated office staff spaces, drug storage and disposal processing, valuables storage and disposal processing, a secured public lobby, and spaces for future police evidence freezers and coolers,” a city staff report said.
