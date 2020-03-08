A new, more stringent policy requires Mesa’s mayor and city council members to document their public expense accounts.
Council members’ expense money includes Community Partnership and discretionary funds they receive to benefit the city or residents in some manner.
The move toward better documenting their spending comes after the city noticed that other municipalities had better accounting regulations for such discretionary funds and that’s the city’s policy hasn’t been updated since 2012, Deputy City Manager Scott Butler said.
But the new procedures also follow a public records request filed by the Goldwater Institute, a conservative watchdog think tank that often sues cities to correct practices it considers unwise or an infringement on personal liberty.
“We have filed some records requests and are continuing to review the situation,’’ Jennifer Tiedemann, the institute’s deputy director of communications, wrote in an email when asked by the Tribune about requests made to Mesa.
City Councilman Jeremy Whittaker, a potential candidate for mayor, said he works closely with the Goldwater Institute. He also made contributions to organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Public Citizen, making his politics difficult to categorize.
“The City of Mesa Council is not above the law. The embezzlement of taxpayer dollars through the gift card program is not only unethical but illegal,’’ Whittaker told the Tribune.
The city’s longstanding policy allows the mayor to spend up to $6,000 a year in Community Partnership funds and another $12,000 in discretionary funds.
Council members are allotted $5,000 in Community Partnership funds and another $9,000 in discretionary funds.
Though such sums pale in comparison to the city’s $1.8 billion budget, the council funds are still attracting attention because of the city’s use of gift cards to support community events and organizations as well as other spending associated with the funds.
“I wouldn’t say the Goldwater Institute’s public records request provoked this change. I think everyone in elected office knows it’s not unusual for your expenditures to be scrutinized. I think that’s just part of the job,’’ Mayor John Giles said.
Giles said he believes in transparency and that the public will be the ultimate judge of whether the funds are being spent wisely.
He said the city has no authority to block the discretionary spending and that council members often do not know the details of how their peers are using the funds.
Under the new policy, “every time you spend two cents out of that account, you will have to fill out a form saying how this contributed to the city,’’ Giles said.
A public records request filed by The Mesa Tribune revealed the cards are mostly used for innocuous purposes, with council members David Luna, Francisco Heredia and Jen Duff all contributing more than $200 apiece to support a children’s’ running event.
The money was used to buy 25 cards for $25 apiece that were passed out to disadvantaged children so they could buy new athletic shoes.
Councilmen Kevin Thompson and Mark Freeman also use the cards, a substitute for cash, as “thank yous’’ for police and firefighters.
Thompson spent $950 on cards passed out to three fire stations in his southeast Mesa council district in the past year.
Freeman, a retired Mesa firefighter, made several contributions to charities related to public safety, including the new police memorial, uniforms for the Mesa Fire Department Fife and Drum Corps and two Fry’s gift cards totaling $1,575 that were handed out to fire stations.
Thompson took the concept a step further by using his city-issued credit card in two consecutive years to purchase a catered Mexican lunch for police officers at the Superstition Patrol District – one for more than $1,600 and another for more than $1,200.
Some council members spend the discretionary funds for travel to conferences not covered by the city or for donations to organizations.
The two most expensive trips documented in the city records obtained by the Tribune involved a $4,000 trip by Whittaker to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and a $3,000 reimbursement from former council member Christopher Glover’s account to Visit Mesa, the city’s tourism arm, days before he left office.
Glover, who was replaced by Duff, said he was serving as the council’s liaison with Visit Mesa and went on a tourism recruitment trip in November 2018, flying into London and making stops in a series of German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Munich.
Whittaker said he went to the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas to check out its municipal government exhibits, including the Samsung DEX cellphone system.
Whittaker posted a blog about his trip, describing the products he found, but did not file a formal report on his trip with the city.
“My passion is technology. I’m a geek,’’ Whittaker said. “I think it’s a great trip to go on every other year.’’
He noted that he did not take his wife on the trip and that he considered it city-related because he evaluated technology that the city potentially could use.
But one critic said Whittaker – who has carved out a reputation as a fiscal hawk – went on a “junket’’ with little or no value to Mesa.
“It was a personal trip that he billed to the city. His justification is extremely thin,’’ said Tyler Montague, a Mesa resident who operates the Public Integrity Alliance, a volunteer organization.
“I don’t think the voters will be happy with him going on a trip like that with lavish expenses,’’ Montague said.
Whittaker’s Las Vegas trip cost Mesa about $4,000, including more than $500 in airfare and nearly $1,900 in room charges at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino, whose rates were inflated by the popular trade convention that draws thousands of electronics industry employees and executives annually.
Even with the Las Vegas trip, Whittaker’s spending during the 2018-19 fiscal year was the lowest on the council at $9,852. Most council members spent at or near the limit, contributing to a variety of non-profits.
Routine expenses included having lunch or coffee with constituents or paying for parking at meeting.
Giles spent $17,214; Freeman spent $13,691; Heredia spent 13,746; Luna spent $12,985; and Thompson spent $13,914. The total for District Four, a combination of Glover and Duff, was $13,841.
Montague said he was less concerned with Thompson’s catered lunches and gift cards for police and firefighters.
“That one doesn’t set off the alarms for me. I can see Thompson wanting to sit down and hear from officers,’’ Montague said.
Thompson said he has been buying the lunches and gift cards since he was elected and plans to continue doing so – even if there is a problem with using the gift cards and he needs to pursue another method.
A city memo warned against giving the cards to a particular employee, saying it would have to be added to that person’s salary and taxed at a 25 percent rate.
It suggested that receipts be submitted to account for how the money was spent.
“It was a thank you for keeping the community safe,’’ Thompson said. “I was trying to be a little more personable, understanding the police and firefighters.’’
Instead of using the gift cards, Thompson said he is willing to take battalion chiefs from fire stations in his district to a supermarket and to use his city credit card to make the food purchase.
Freeman said he is following in the tradition of former mayor and council member Alex Finter, also a retired firefighter, by making a donation to pay for the Fife and Drum Corps uniforms, which are not covered by the city.
He said the corps perform around the state as part of an honor guard and it is important for them to look good and represent the city well.
However, Freeman said he does not plan to repeat his $500 donation to the Republican Women’s Club after realizing they are aligned with a pollical party and the city is supposed to be non-partisan.
He said it might be possible to donate again if the money goes to supporting a specific charity.
“They do a lot of charitable outreach. They give much to the community by bringing in different speakers,’’ Freeman said.
Glover’s account lists a $3,054 reimbursement to Visit Mesa for airfare and accommodations on an “economic development/tourism’’ trip to Europe.
“It’s basically selling Mesa. We talk with various tourism groups and sell Mesa,’’ Glover said.
He said he tried to convince tour operators to book hotels in Mesa and to schedule trips to the Grand Canyon and Sedona.
Glover said the trip was far from a vacation, with the Mesa delegation meeting with tourism operators all day long.
“I think it lends credibility to how much we care about tourism,’’ he said, when a city council member is available to answer questions. “We value our city and want to share it with the rest of the world.’’
Rich Adams, a Visit Mesa board member, said that executive director Marc Garcia decides on whether to invite a council member on a trip by trip basis.
“We’ve gotten a lot of tourism dollars from Germany and the UK,’’ Adams said. “Whatever we invest is coming back to us 10 or more times fold.’’ γ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.