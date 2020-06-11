Unrest over George Floyd’s death is prompting reaction from many figures – including those in the sports world.
In Arizona, coaches – including two from Mesa high schools – are speaking up in a sports world that often shies away from throwing social or political issues into the mix.
“I think people have to realize that this isn’t new,” said Tony Darden, an assistant basketball coach at Mesa High School and former head coach at Desert Vista. “I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I have more of a voice than I ever have, so it’s important for me to speak out. If people see me speaking out, then they’ll have the courage to do it as well.”
Darden’s comments came on the heels of Suns' coach Monty Williams and Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin issuing statements about the protests around the country following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis during a confrontation with police. Four officers were fired and one is charged with homicide.
Skyline High School coach George Hawthorne, a former sheriff with Maricopa County, believes that the discussion of police brutality against African-Americans crosses generations.
“We’ve seen that many times through my life and you’ve seen that many times in your life … it’s unacceptable and it’s heartbreaking,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne was a sheriff for 25 years and a captain for 15.
His players often ask him his perspective of being an African-American and a former police officer.
“The kids have a curiosity about police work. They know my background,” he said. “They often ask my opinion on things that come up in society, and I’m sure when we get back together, their curiosity will again take hold.”
Hawthorne emphasized the importance of students of all races to join the conversation.
“It’s not just black students. This dialogue needs to occur with every student because we need empathy from other populations in order for this problem to end,” Hawthorne said.
The Suns’ Williams wrote in a letter to the public, “I’m angry. I’m afraid. And I’m in pain.”
In 2014, Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life and was forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers after a leaked recording of him on a racist tirade toward African-Americans enraged the basketball world.
Later that year, LeBron James and many other NBA players wore shirts displaying the quote “I can’t breathe”– the words of Eric Garner, who suffocated and died after a New York police officer put him in a chokehold.
Floyd uttered the same words as Garner while a police officer knelt on his neck for six minutes.
Kaimarr Price, coach of the Mountain Pointe High School men’s basketball team, said that every African-American he knows has at least one anecdote of discrimination.
“It’s heartbreaking. You live in a world where I and every black adult has a story of facing police discrimination and any sort of racial discrimination,” he said. “I’m about to have a daughter at the end of the year, and I have some nephews, and they will all have a story,” he said.
Price disagrees with the notion that those involved in sports at any level should avoid talking about social justice and politics, stating, “Anybody with any sort of a platform should be speaking up right now.”
Price doesn’t shy away from having tough conversations with players.
“I am 30 years old, so I’m close enough in age to the kids I coach, we have a lot of common ground we can relate on,” Price said. “I’ve had a couple players reach out during this time, both white and black. It’s good to listen to them and hear their thoughts.”
Darden believes that using his voice is important for being a coach and being a leader to his players.
“We all want to be strong for the kids that we coach, and so just to have these conversations, it’s just so enlightening and eye- opening,” Darden said, adding:
“The coach’s responsibility is one of the main factors when it comes to these kids. At the end of the day, the athletes look up to the coach for playing time, for guidance on the court, and that should be the same for these (social) issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.