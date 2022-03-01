The sudden firing of longtime Mountain View head basketball coach Gary Ernst earlier this month sent shockwaves across the Arizona high school community.
And last week, the controversy rippled through the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting.
Former and current players and coaches who faced Ernst as well as media and high school basketball enthusiasts were surprised and disheartened by the decision by Mountain View Principal Mike Oliver, who was hired ahead of this school year.
Ernst was honored by many of his opponents when news first broke, with coaches starting a movement to wear red shirts during their games.
Against Mesa, Mountain View’s rival, a 30-minute presentation in honor of Ernst’s legacy took place before tip-off. And even though the Toros’ season ended Feb. 11 in the 6A Conference play-in tournament, many are still venting their displeasure over how Ernst was treated.
“The way the new administration handled the firing was poor, to say the least,” Ernst’s son, Jason, told the Governing Board Feb. 22. “This should have never been decided by a new administration with zero high school athletics experience – especially when you are dealing with a legendary coach who has given 38 years to Mountain View and the community.”
Along with explaining his father’s character and love for all of his players and how much the news weighed on him, he asked the board to require that Oliver, Mountain View Athletic Director Joe Goodman and other school administrators receive training to better handle situations of this caliber with coaches.
Jason started an online petition in support of his father keeping his job at the school. The petition quickly made the rounds on social media and to this point has more than 5,000 signatures.
Neither he nor Susan Ernst, the coach’s wife, explicitly asked the board to reinstate Ernst and instead focused on protecting future coaches at Mountain View – especially those who could follow Ernst’s path in becoming the all-time winningest basketball coach in the history of Arizona high school basketball.
“What happened has hurt the community but most importantly, it has hurt the children and basketball players involved,” Jason said. “Going forward I ask the new administration to get training on how to handle these hard situations when dealing with someone of my dad’s stature and reputation, so our community is never put through this again.”
Ernst coached the Mountain View basketball program for 38 years. He won seven state titles with the Toros and has eight overall – the first having come while leading the Chandler basketball program.
His greatest stretch at Mountain View occurred in 2005-07, when he coached the Toros to three straight championships at the highest level of competition the Arizona Interscholastic Association has to offer.
In 2019, Ernst became the state’s first basketball coach to eclipse 900 career wins. The 73-year-old reached 943 this season.
Susan told the board her husband had been looking forward to another year at Mountain View. Three of their grandchildren would be at Mountain View and Ernst wanted the opportunity to coach them. A teacher in the district for 30 years before retiring, Susan said her and her husband’s dedication to MPS feels unappreciated.
“This is the first time that we are embarrassed to say we have been part of Mesa Public Schools,” Susan said. “I also want to correct a lie, a lie that is being told by the Mountain View administration. And that is that Gary knew about this for a long time. He did not.
“I don’t think you realize how horribly this was handled, how disrespectfully it’s been handled and in a disgraceful manner. I don’t think you realize how much it has hurt our family.”
Three members of the community joined Jason and Susan to address the board.
Justin Hastings, an East Valley coach for nearly 30 years, said not only did his uncle play under Ernst at Chandler, but while he was a part of the Wolves’ team as a player he competed against Ernst-led Mountain View teams in the early 1990s.
He frequently worked at the Arizona Sports Camp in Prescott under Ernst and sent his club basketball teams, which included his older son, to the camp to be coached by Ernst.
Hastings said Ernst had been a role model for him as a coach. Ernst also motivated him to become a teacher in 1998 and attempt to make a difference to the lives of students.
“Coach Ernst has the deepest respect of the Arizona coaching fraternity,” Hastings said. “When it comes to coaching, I hold him in the highest regard. And having said that, I think he is a better person than he is a coach.
“The manner in which coach Ernst had been treated over the last month is disheartening and inexcusable. An educator that has done what he has done for his players, pupils and school should be highly regarded, treated with respect and allowed to step away from his position with dignity and grace.”
Laurie Ta’ase, a mother to 10 – all of whom went through Mountain View – echoed much of Hastings’ sentiment. Malaki Ta’ase, Laurie’s son, just recently finished his senior season playing under Ernst.
She said during a time in which Malaki should’ve celebrated the end of his high school career, which included multiple scholarships to play football, it was a time of turmoil due to the school’s decision to move in a different direction from Ernst.
Her second-oldest daughter Talia also spoke on behalf of Laurie’s sixth child, who is away at college in Utah. Laurie shared an excerpt from a post she made after the decision to move on from Ernst.
“It is a decision that has had an effect on our entire family, and not in a positive way,” Laurie said. “This is one of the final weeks of my son’s senior season at Mountain View as a Toro basketball player. It is usually filled with excitement and anticipation … this year that has been replaced with sadness, conflict, confusion and heartache.”
Mesa Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said she met with Ernst shortly after news broke about Oliver’s decision. She said she learned about his “character and passion” for Mountain View and the community.
She reiterated that while his stipend to coach was not renewed, he was not fired altogether – something that, given the backlash Mountain View and the district have already received, will likely fall on deaf ears.
“I heard from him and explained the way our process works it does not heal a heart,” Fourlis said. “I wanted to make sure he knew that he was not fired just that his stipend was not renewed for that next year.
“I want to make sure our audience tonight knows our governing board does not have a hand in that coaching responsibility, either. But I do hear very loud and clear that we have some work to do about repairing that relationship.”
