More than five years after a Mesa officer shot a man as he crawled on a hotel floor, apparently attempting to follow police commands, the death of Daniel Shaver haunts Mesa – financially and legally, as well as emotionally.
In 2018, four use-of-force cases involving Mesa Police were investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI.
They included Former Mesa Officer Philip Brailsford’s fatal shooting of Shaver Jan. 18, 2016, and the Sept. 22, 2017, fatal shooting of Scott Farnsworth near Skyline High School after a football game.
“My knowledge is we only have one case still with DOJ and that is the Brailsford-Shaver case,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost told the Tribune. The Department of Justice did not respond to requests for an update on that case.
Though the city recently settled a lawsuit, agreeing to pay Shaver’s parents $1.5 million, Laney Sweet, Daniel Shaver’s widow, has a separate lawsuit in the federal court system.
Asked about his reaction to first seeing the video of Shaver’s shooting, and if he was involved in the review process that led to Brailsford’s firing, Cost said, “I can’t comment on that specific case until the city is done with the litigation.”
Cost was not the department leader when Shaver was killed.
In November 2019, Cost was named interim chief, after former Police Chief Ramon Batista abruptly resigned following a no-confidence vote by the Mesa Police Association, which criticized Batista’s handling of several use-of-force incidents. Cost was named permanent chief in May 2020.
Asked what he and the department learned from the Daniel Shaver killing, Cost again repeated he was not able to talk about specifics.
“But I’ve been here almost 27 years, and with every case we review, we take a look at everything that was involved with these cases and take a renewed look at our trainings and our policies, anything we can improve on,” Cost said.
Pastor Andre Miller of New Beginnings Christian Church is an outspoken critic
of the Mesa Police Department. Miller said the city is using charter language that prohibits a civilian review board as an excuse.
“Since the charter was created, they’ve changed it 14 times — most recently to give pay increases to the mayor and City Council,” Millers said.
“If they truly wanted to have civilian input where voices carry weight, they could...They don’t want true accountability in terms of citizen input,” Miller insisted.
But Cost counters that things like the formation of the Critical Incident Review Board, which includes three civilians and has met six times in the last year, show his department is committed to transparent reviews of use of force incidents.
Cost noted that the Maricopa County Attorney’s office investigates all officer-involved shootings. Outside investigations normally take months and the Mesa Police Department previously waited for them to be completed before doing an internal investigation.
But with the CIRB, he added, “we have an immediate review of the use of force...With officer involved shootings, we’re not waiting for criminal cases to be completed.”
He said his goal is to have CIRB
review extreme use of force cases “within 60 days.”
In 2019, on the heels of multiple well-publicized incidents showing high levels of violence by Mesa Police officers against civilians, the department established the Use of Force Review Committee consisting of 12 community members (Miller was one of them) and 12 members of the police department. It met every two weeks for nine months.
According to the department’s “Use of Force” website (mesaazpolice.gov/community/use-of-force/useforceproject), the work of that board led to significant changes, including:
• Prohibit shooting at or from a moving vehicle.
• Prohibit strikes to the face, head, or neck other than when a suspect engages in active aggression or aggravated active aggression.
• Emphasize that the policy of the Mesa Police Department is to value and preserve human life in all situations.”
The committee work also led to the Critical Incident Review Board’s creation.
With three civilians joined by various members of the police force and a legal advisor, “The CIRB seeks to promote trust and legitimacy by fostering transparency in department actions, striving to improve police services, and helping hold the agency and its members accountable.”
Cost said, “Civilians we have on the board are not hesitant whatsoever to share their feelings and opinions. I value that as a chief greatly.
“I did not want civilians who were (saying) ‘the police can do no wrong,’” he continued, adding that “the dialogue and discussion has been robust. It’s
been frank, it’s been very upfront. I appreciate that.”
Indeed, in two cases in which officers shot and killed unarmed suspects, a civilian on the board gave harsh criticism.
Civilian push-back has been a regular feature at CIRB meetings, Cost said.
“It’s not a monotonous meeting. The meeting is very lively...with the goal of bettering our policing,” Cost said.
“What has been the pleasant part of the CIRB is what we’ve been able to learn from our community.”
He called CIRB a work-in-progress: “Status quo is not a good word for me. We’ll look at what we can do to be even better. We’re listening to our citizens.”
Cost said he hears the likes of Miller, a harsh critic of local police for the last few years. Most recently, Miller complained to the Tribune that the CIRB “lacks teeth,” and has no real power.
“Pastor Miller and I talk a lot. I respect his opinion but respectfully disagree: it does have teeth. Concerns (from CIRB) go right into training, policy, professional standards and protocol,” Cost said.
Asked about the March CIRB meeting, in which a civilian said the police officers who shot an unarmed man “was 100 percent wrong,” Cost said he could not provide a specific answer due to a lawsuit.
“But as a general statement, I appreciate those comments and welcome all the opinions of the community members. That’s exactly what we want, is for the community members to give their perspectives,” Cost said.
Mesa is far from the only Valley department to face federal scrutiny.
Last week, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department to “assess all types of use of force by Phoenix Police Department officers, including deadly force.”
Asked about that probe, Cost said, “I don’t have any more insight than what’s been covered with the media.”
“We make sure we’re focused on our department, being proactive on training, our policies ...We have plenty to keep us busy,” he added.
Miller insisted the Mesa Police Department is moving too slowly to make needed reforms.
“At the end of the day, if you don’t have a body with some semblance of teeth, nothing will change,” Miller said.
“We’re asking police officers to change tactics...but for them it works.”
Miller said he hopes Cost will have the courage to continue what his predecessor started.
“We were making some headway with Chief Batista,” Miller said. “But with Chief Batista, the union did their best to railroad him out of town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.