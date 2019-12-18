Three-year-old Mesa resident Fritz Krieger and his family have just been awarded the trip of a lifetime – but for a tragic reason.
The toddler, a bubbly young boy with blonde bouncy curls and a wide grin, suffers from muscular dystrophy, an incurable disease that causes progressive muscle mass loss and eventually leads to death in early adulthood.
His mother Sarah said her son is a “fighter,” but that he is also still in the “honeymoon stage” of his diagnosis.
“Age 0 to 5 is the ‘honeymoon phase,’ so they appear overall normal, just slightly delayed,” she said. “Age 5 is when things like getting up off the floor are difficult or using the stairs”
“Then from 8 to12, they lose the ability to use their arms and in mid-teens their hands,” she added. “And then it takes over internal muscles and at the end the heart fails – boys don’t typically survive their late teens to early 20s.”
While the future of Fritz’s prognosis is still unclear, Baking Memories 4 Kids – a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children living with life-threatening or terminal illnesses – ensured Fritz and his family have at least one more family trip to add to their memories forever.
The organization, founded by cancer survivor Frank Squeo, surprised Fritz, his parents and three siblings on Dec. 9 with a week-long, all-expenses-paid vacation to the theme park capital of the world – Orlando, Florida.
Using funds from baking and selling cookies nationwide, Baking Memories 4 Kids is providing airplane tickets, rental car money, meals, hotel rooms and front-line passes for all of Orlando’s theme parks – including Disney World, Sea World, Lego Land, Alligator World and Universal Studios.
“Those trips, videos and memories go from unbelievably valuable to priceless because they can’t be duplicated,” said Squeo.
“In some cases, it’s the only vacation and only trip the parents get to see their children be children,” he added. “Those memories and pictures they take will last forever.”
Each holiday season, the nonprofit sells chocolate chip cookies in the hopes of fulfilling a holiday wish for a special little boy or girl.
In the seven years since its founding, Baking Memories for Kids has surprised almost 200 families.
Squeo told the East Valley Tribune that he was inspired by his own battle with cancer in 2007.
“I had advanced stage 3 cancer 13 years ago and only because of miracles I was able to survive,” he said. “I knew it was for a bigger purpose and that the worst day turned out to be the best day of my life because now I know why I need to be here.”
Using his family’s chocolate chip cookie recipe, Squeo made it his mission to provide children living with other deadly or debilitating diseases the chance to just be kids with their families at least one last time.
Fritz was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at just 10 months old.
Because the rare disease does not run in their family, Sara told the East Valley Tribune that she first thought her son was suffering from food allergies.
“There were some warning signs – he was a bit delayed,” she said. “I potentially thought it was a food allergy, not a terminal disease.”
“The physical delays he had were he wasn’t crawling or he never rolled over,” she added.
Common symptoms eventually include toe walking, walking with their bellies out, falling, large calves, fatigue and delayed speech.
Duchenne is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, according to Mayo Clinic.
Although girls can be carriers and mildly affected, it’s more common in boys.
There are current no cures for muscular dystrophy, but medications and therapy can help manage symptoms and slow the course of the disease.
“Post-diagnosis, the world I constantly think of is dark – those days were very dark and there were a lot of tears,” said Sarah.
“We didn’t really leave our house and had such a hard time seeing people – especially other kids that were healthy.”
But since Fritz’s diagnosis, Sarah and her husband have been channeling their pain and tragedy to raise awareness for the degenerative disease.
The parents founded the Fritz and Friends Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness, money for research and teach that true strength comes from within.
“My husband and I are both doers more than sayers,” said Sarah. “After those dark days passed, we pictured it as a storm that hung over our house – those clouds hung over us but they weren’t going to stay there.”
The organization sells a variety of products, including hats and tote bags, as well as attends events and partners with local businesses to disseminate information.
The couple was pushed by a friend about a year ago to apply for the Baking Memories 4 Kids trip application online.
But Sara said she didn’t get her hopes up, knowing that there are many children in similar situations who are also deserving.
When Sarah received word of the award, she was elated.
“It’s still very surreal,” she said. “We enjoy raising money and giving, so being on the receiving end was really a different experience and something my husband and I are still coming to terms with.”
On Dec. 9, Squeo and his team approached the Krieger residence in Mesa to bestow his gift to the kids, accompanied by Mesa firefighters.
Although Sarah and her husband knew about the surprise, they kept it hidden from their four children.
“He [Fritz] is an amazingly adorable little boy and was hugging me and sitting in my lap and melting my heart,” said Squeo.
“But each day, the path gets closer to where the disease starts taking over his body,” he added. “So, it’s very critical they go and have fun while he can enjoy it and just be a kid.”
For those interested in sponsoring a family, Squeo said cookies are still available for purchase online until the end of the month.
One container of cookies sells for $30 while a package of four containers rings in at $100.
They can be purchased at bakingmemories4kids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.