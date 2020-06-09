Mesa’s United Food Bank used to buy pallets of water every summer for the annual hydration campaign, trying to spare the homeless from literally dying of thirst.
But bottled water remains in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and more people are homeless than ever before, making the campaign more important than ever before.
“Hoard water like toilet paper and bring it to the food bank,’’ United Food Bank president and CEO Dave Richins quipped.
“I used to order water by the truck load,’’ he said, adding that is no longer possible.
Mesa Mayor John Giles advocated a more moderate approach, asking residents to buy an extra case of bottled water at the grocery store and to drop it off at one of 11 drop off sites arranged by the city.
Last year, Mesa residents and businesses donated 527,877 bottles of water during the annual campaign, now in its 14 year, which runs from June through Sept. 25.
That exceeded the goal of 400,000, with a big assist from Metro Light Rail, which donated 115,000 bottles that were used in testing of the rail extension to Gilbert Road.
This year’s goal is also 400,000 and officials realize the supply problems make it more difficult to reach. Over the years, the program has been highly successful, collecting more than four million bottles since 2007, when it was launched.
“We live in a place where that can be life-threatening,’’ Giles said, about the impact of dehydration on anyone, but especially the homeless, who are stuck in the heat without ready access to water.
“There are people who die from a combination of the high heat and the lack of water,’’ he said. “This year is going to be a little more challenging because of COVID. We have an increase in the number of homeless folks on the street and a need for more water.’’
The hydration campaign reminds everyone about the need to stay hydrated during the intense summer heat, said East Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson, a member of United Food Bank’s board of directors.
“Making sure we stay hydrated is very important. It’s something we all take for granted,’’ Thompson said at a virtual campaign kickoff event. “Know there are people out there who can’t get access to water when they need it, like the rest of us.’’
Richins said bottles of water are often handed out by police officers when they are dealing with the homeless.
Mesa police are working on Operation Off the Streets, an attempt to help the homeless get off the street and to reduce the threat of COVID-19 spreading through the homeless population.
The homeless are being sent to a motel when they are agreeable, where case workers are attempting to identify the root causes of their homelessness and to get them the help they need to live a healthier life.
Water bottles also are included with meals distributed to the homeless by Paz de Cristo and other non-profit agencies.
Mesa’s three libraries remain closed, eliminating another potential spot where the homeless traditionally can seek shade and water.
In response, the city has established hydration stations at Paz de Cristo, the Salvation Army and the East Valley Men’s Center.
