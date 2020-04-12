The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board could announce its choice for the next superintendent at its next regular meeting Tuesday after various sectors of the community got a chance last week to interview the three candidates.
A series of interviews over three days gave board members and various segments of the community a chance to grill the three candidates: Dr. Heath E. Morrison, the acting President of McGraw-Hill Education, Dr. Andi Fourlis, the deputy superintendent of Mesa Public Schools, and Holly C. Williams, the district’s executive director of master planning and bond projects.
The only public interview was a virtual hour-long event moderated by Mesa Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Sally Harrison.
That was followed by interviews by various stakeholder groups – parents, teachers, community members and administrators – on Tuesday and board member interviews Tuesday and Wednesday.
Morrison has been in education since 1990, when he was a middle school social studies teacher in Maryland. He worked his way up through principal and was a superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland before becoming superintendent of the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nev., from 2009-12. He then became superintendent of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District in North Carolina, where he abruptly resigned in 2014, citing family issues.
Fourlis joined Mesa Public Schools in 2017 as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning after serving for two years as chief learning officer for the Arizona Science Center.
Prior to that, she held teaching and other positions in the Scottsdale Unified School District from 1996 to 2015. Her last position in Scottsdale was assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and executive director of instructional services.
Williams graduated from Arizona State University in 1992 and is currently working on her doctorate at Northern Arizona University. She joined the district in 2000 as assistant principal of Mountain View High School and became Skyline High’s principal in 2006. She has held various assistant superintendent positions with MPS since 2009 and also served as chief of staff from 2015 until 2019, when she was put in charge of the district’s master facility planning.
On April 6, the candidates were asked a series of questions from community members about a variety of topics concerning the district. The full video of that session is at youtube.com/watch?v=RrD325B4Vc8.
Here are some excerpts
Question: Please share your thoughts and ideas about equitable choice programming to increase student achievement across the district.
Morrison: “I think there is a belief our communities had – and I think it is the same in Mesa as well – that parents shouldn’t only have to choose a school in their neighborhood. But we want parents to feel great about choosing that school. And so in my previous school district, we created an opposite transformation, not to create the blueprint for each school, but help each school and the district become a school of choice to work with that community, work with its cluster feeder patterns, create a pathway on that trajectory being college, career and community. I’m a big believer in choice. I think it’s important not only to compete with the charters, but also to offer students every opportunity to thrive and meet their own trajectory to go from where they are to where they need to be.”
Fourlis: “Within Mesa public schools, one of the pieces of feedback that we continually receive and that our families are so pleased with is the amount of opportunities and choice that they have throughout our district. So, I think we need to continue to listen and explore many of our specialized programs or at our elementary schools. So, we need to be thinking about K-12 theater pattern … Our kids’ interest is changing. So we need to be incredibly responsive to that and continue to reach out to our community and find out what is it that our families are interested in and how are our kids thriving. And then how do we replicate across the large district of Mesa Public Schools.”
Williams: “I think equity is such an important concept across our districts. I remember working in the building and I didn’t think it was fair this other school had what I thought we should have. And that goes on everywhere, right? But the idea around equity to me means making sure that each school community has what they need to be successful and what they want for their children … I think that’s how we promote equity is we ask those communities what learning experience do you want for your children?”
Q: What does the district need to do to compete effectively with charter schools, private schools and other districts?
Morrison: “There’s a significant population in Mesa that choose to go to a charter school. I don’t mind that competition. I think competition is healthy as long as it’s on a level playing field. And as long as the charters have to operate as, because they are public schools, the same regulations and rules as the traditional public schools, then it should be a competition and we should earn the business of our families and our communities. We have to show that Mesa is the preferred district. When you come in and move into our community, start a business, that there’s no place better than Mesa because of the rich academic programming, the career trajectories that really will create a workforce that is college and career ready.”
Fourlis: “Mesa Public Schools needs to be a trust district. We know that our families may get a choice to entrust their most prized possession with us. And so when they make that choice, we need to make sure that we are providing not only the best educational experience but the best customer service experience possible … We have a focus on the social and emotional wellbeing of our children, and we need to continue moving our academic performance forward.”
Williams: “We are fortunate in our community that we don’t have as many charter schools because I believe that our families know that Mesa public schools is the best place to send your children … When we think about making sure that our places are places of excellence that we offer that unprecedented excellence in education as our vision does, we make sure that we have programs that meet the changing needs of our communities. Whether it be the Montessori program that we already have in place or STEM. Those opportunities give students and families a choice about where they go.
Q: What are your budget priorities and how will you use your role as superintendent to approve education funding in Arizona?
Morrison: “Eighty percent of budgets in both private and public companies revolve around people and its absolutely essential that the budget reflects keeping our great talent in Mesa Public Schools. It has to recognize continuing to advance academic achievements for all groups of students … I believe the process is not an event. It’s a process that continues, it’s an ongoing commitment to dialogue to get public input and ultimately putting forward a budget that is very focused on the classrooms.”
Fourlis: “We need to ensure that our employees are well compensated and that they have the resources necessary to do their jobs. So, our teachers need to have access to high quality professional development as well as high quality instructional materials so that they can perform and meet the very unique and ever-changing needs of their students. We need to continue to think about what is it our employees need and then we need to compensate them more.”
Williams: “My priority will be making sure obviously the students are safe. That’s always going to be a number one priority. But then that they have all of the learning needs met with the best teachers and pay them a competitive salary so we can make sure we have the best and brightest coming to us. We need to make sure our support staff is well taken care of. I want to make sure that our materials are current and our students have the best materials available to them so the teachers have everything at their fingertips to make sure every child is successful.”
