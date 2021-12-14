At age 57, Paul Whaley’s life has been pulled out from under him.
Around 6 p.m. Oct. 21, the Mesa man was riding his motorcycle home after work when, he said, a car made a left turn in front of him near Recker Road and Billings Street, totaling his bike and nearly totaling Whaley himself.
He ended in intensive care for two weeks with two compound fractures in his left leg, a broken hip and multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds. The skin on his hands and stomach had to be pulled back in place and reattached. And he suffers recurring memory and other mental problems.
Bound to a wheelchair, he has been in a post-acute care facility since the hospital discharged him.
Physical therapy has been difficult, according to his girlfriend of 14 years.
“He hates the boot he has to wear for physical therapy,” said Margie Seeber. “It’s really heavy and the exercises can be painful.”
But the greater problem is the brain trauma.
“It’s going to take time,” said Zac Whaley, Paul’s 80-year-old father in Mississippi. “Some days he is lucid. Other times he doesn’t know where he is or why. He has been talking about his mother dying last year, but she has been gone for forty years.”
Whaley related another conversation where Paul was talking about his military experience in the Navy – except he was never in the military. He seemed to have absorbed his father’s stories about his time in the service and interpreted them as his own memories.
“He is very confused,” said his father, his voice filled with desperation as he worries about Paul’s future.
Despite the continuing need for physical and mental rehabilitation, Seeber and Zac Whaley were told by the care facility that they intended to discharge Paul on Dec. 8.
Seeber convinced them to wait, but the future is unclear.
A case worker is attempting to extend the stay, but “I would really like to get him into a different care center,” Seeber said.
Now, Whaley also has lost his home.
Prior to the accident, the owner of Whaley’s rental home had given him notice to move by the end of December, as she intended to move back in.
By the time the November rent was due, Whaley was hospitalized, with medical bills piling up and unable to pay the rent.
The homeowner put Whaley’s possessions in storage and moved into the home.
Beyond the hospital bed, Whaley is now homeless, with no estimate as to when he will be able to return to work.
“He’s in a wheelchair and still in need of therapy and the care center wants to release him to a shelter.”
Seeber, who works full time and lives with her mother as her primary caregiver, said, “I can’t take care of him, too.”
Whaley’s future is now in the hands of his lawyer and the insurance companies.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said no citations have been issued in the accident, which it said is still under investigation.
Whaley is an electrician, working through C & J Staffing, an employment firm specializing in connecting skilled tradesmen with contractors. He has resided in Mesa for 10 years.
To help cover Whaley’s medical bills and expenses, Seeber has set up at gofundme.com, hoping to raise $6,500 to help her boyfriend. To help: gofundme.com/f/help-paul-with-bills-and-rent-while-he-is-down.
