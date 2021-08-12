Ooohs and ahhhs from a crowd of excited parents, students and faculty filled the Mesa Arts Academy gymnasium July 27 when Vari, a workspace innovation company, unveiled the classrooms of the future.
When the 224 students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley’s Mesa Arts Academy return to school Aug. 3 after almost a year of remote learning, they will be entering classrooms redone with $200,000 worth of standing desks, conference tables and other education products donated by Vari.
“We’re so tired of sitting behind screens so I couldn’t be more excited for this donation to be a fresh start to a great year ahead,” Vice Mayor Jenn Duff said.
Vari’s standing desks are designed to help students at this K-8 Title 1 school improve their cognitive brain function, engagement and productivity.
The donation also serves as the company’s commitment to the community.
“We recognize that a quality education leads to a lot more opportunities,” said Craig Storey, chief financial officer of Vari.
“We want to create a space that enables students to get the best out of their education,” he continued. “We want to empower people to be the best versions of themselves whether it’s in the office or the classroom.”
Vari has donated more than $5 million in products to nonprofit organizations since 2018. The Vari Community Giving Program focuses on product donations to alleviate operational costs so nonprofits can put their resources back into the community, according to Vari’s website.
“Giving is in Vari’s DNA,” Storey said.
The open house was the first opportunity for students, parents and faculty to preview the new active classroom environment before the start of the school year.
It’s safe to say that everyone was in awe.
“Oh wow!” exclaimed sixth-grader Noemi Alonso upon entering her revamped classroom. “It looks so different, so upgraded.”
In addition to being able to stand or sit during class, students can utilize the desks’ footrests and pencil trays or use the top of their desks as a whiteboard.
“The things you used to get in trouble for, now you can do,” Storey said.
These arts and technology-focused students were especially happy about the whiteboard feature as they put their art skills to the test during the tour, creating masterpieces with dry erase markers.
“This is really cool and I think they’re going to get a lot of use out of them,” said parent Yajaira Alonso.
Students said they are eager to return to school and see their friends after months of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and teachers said they are just as excited and hope that Vari products improve classroom learning.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to come back,” said parent Joaquin Jordan. “They need to. They’ve been stuck at home and are going to come in with more energy. They are going to enjoy the option to stand or sit.”
Standing school desks are designed to encourage movement throughout the day. Research shows that learning in active classrooms can improve student cognition, health outcomes and behavior, according to Dr. Mark Benden, director of the Ergonomics Center at Texas A&M University.
Students will also have the freedom of movement, which can lead to a 15% improvement in engagement in the classroom, Dr. Benden said. Similarly, moving more and sitting less in class can lead to a 3-5 percent improvement on test scores.
Standing desks can increase calorie burn by 17-35 percent and decrease BMI percentile by 5 percent, which is important because achieving and maintaining a healthier weight is linked to increased confidence and self-esteem, which are directly tied to attendance rates, according to research provided by Vari.
Vari also donated round tables and science tables for kids to better collaborate. Electric standing desks and conference tables were provided for Mesa Arts Academy faculty to use as well.
“The community is investing in their future,” said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “After the year they’ve had, there’s nothing as empowering.”
Mesa Arts Academy is a Title 1 school, so 80 percent or so of students get free or reduced lunch, said Miranda Koperno, principal of Mesa Arts Academy.
These students are not used to such fancy things so this investment in their future means a lot, she said.
“This donation shows that these kids matter and it’s reflected in the classroom,” Koperno said.
This home away from home has been in the community for 25 years. Vari’s generous donation brings new beginnings and new opportunities for everyone at the school.
“This is a place they’re excited to go to,” said Mintz. “It takes them out of their environment and creates a completely different space. This is a fresh start for everyone.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ young people in grades K-12.
A workspace innovation company, Vari has a regional showroom in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.