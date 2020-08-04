Mesa resident Adam Edmunds is an Air Force technical sergeant based in Hawaii. But his service doesn’t stop there. He’s also volunteering to assist those in need during the Pandemic.
Edmunds, a guidance and control specialist with the 735th Air Mobility Squadron at Point Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said he was watching television news about the impact of COVID-19 and realized he needed to take action.
Edmund’s first initiative resulted in a food drive for the Hawaii Foodbank.
“I thought, ‘how else could we give back?’” he said. “I thought about people in New York who were reusing masks and I have a lot of family in the medical field, so I did some research and found a template to make masks.”
Edmund’s desire to help is based on previous experience.
“I was stationed at Minot (Air Force Base) in 2009 when the flood came through,” he said. “Our mission adjusted so when you weren’t working, you filled sandbags and helped the Guard. There was a sense of urgency.”
To battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmund teamed with fellow Tech. Sgt. Teresa Hedger to make the mask initiative a reality.
“We can’t volunteer because we have to keep social distance, but I’m really crafty and already had the materials,” said Hedger, from Alto, Texas. “There’s a big shortage and there are many people who need protection.”
In between taking care of their unit’s mission, which is to provide rapid military mobility in the Indo-Pacific region, Edmund and Hedger approached other airmen to volunteer and make masks.
Edmund and his team get together in their off time and are well on their way to meeting their goal of making 500 masks.
“There is a need to do something—to help our families back home who we can’t check on and the people in the hospitals,” said Hedger. “It’s a good feeling that a little mask could help somebody.”
Here’s what some other Mesa military members have been doing this summer:
Haley Colesnow serves as a Navy fire controlman aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam. It’s her job to keep an eye out for trouble as part of America’s forward-deployed defenses. The Antietam is deployed to the U.S. Seventh Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Childs serves as a crew chief with the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Childs and his crew recently fixed a hydraulic leak during a routine inspection on an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. Childs and his crew are based at Hurlburt Field, Fla.
LCpl. Scott Johnson, serves as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps. He recently participated in a gap crossing operation at Camp Hansen, Japan. Johnson is assigned to the Bridge Platoon, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.