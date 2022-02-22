It’s been more than two years since he could appear in person before an audience, but Mayor John Giles returned to address a packed house for his eighth annual State of the City address.
Building his theme around the title of his podcast – “It’s Always Cool in Mesa” – the mayor celebrated some of the city’s strengths during the pandemic and looked ahead to the coming year in a speech full of creative foodie videos, lighthearted antics that included City Council members channeling its inner jazz band and lots of neon light displays.
Some of the plans highlighted include purchasing the city’s first electric fire truck and hiring 200 new public safety employees.
“It’s really been a combination of our best times and some of our worst times,” he said.
Last year, the event went virtual but returned strong this year with more than 800 people purchasing tickets for a hearty breakfast with the mayor.
“It’s nice to be back in public with a group like this,” said Mesa Chamber of Commerce President Sally Harrison, whose organization hosted the event at the convention center in downtown.
Harrison said the speech made her proud to live here and that it showed more recovery for businesses lies ahead.
Giles said the city issued more than 8,000 building permits and added more than 4 million square feet of commercial and manufacturing space.
“There’s a lot of growth but we need the workforce to complete that,” Harrison said.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Valley had a 2.8% unemployment rate in November 2021 across Mesa, Phoenix and Glendale.
Public safety also remains paramount to the city as well with hiring of 200 public safety employees.
Police Chief Ken Cost said he looks forward to the speech every year and that the mayor’s praise means everything to his officers who serve the community every day. Cost has served as chief of police for two years and more than 26 years with the department.
“Our mayor exemplifies the City of Mesa and what this great community is all about,” he said.
He said the department runs three police academies per year that puts approximately 120 new police officers into the community and that “in a profession that’s so tough, it speaks volumes when the city mayor, council, management and citizens show their support.”
Councilmember Julie Spilsbury said she thought Giles’ speech exemplified how well city council has worked together and moved beyond the pandemic.
“I think there’s amazing things happening in Mesa,” she said. “People are ready to move on.”
One of the biggest partnerships the mayor looks forward to is with Arizona State University and the downtown Mesa campus. The project includes a 118,000-square-foot building that will house the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts and draw more than 750 students, faculty and staff.
It will cost an estimated $93.5 million. The building’s construction should be completed by March but then ASU must install an estimated $20 million in technology as it prepares to welcome students this fall.
It will include a 280-seat screening theater, 80-seat screening room, and numerous sound stages and studios, as part of the new Sidney Poitier New American Film School.
The campus will also hold the Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center: a 3,000-square-foot enhanced immersion studio, high-resolution computers and televisions, editing bays, and equipment that will allow students to design for games, virtual realities and other interactive real-world applications.
Giles said it’s described as “a new frontier for media-making.”
The mayor said the historic old post office building at 26 North Macdonald will be renamed The Post and house a new community events center and the Downtown Mesa Association has rebranded itself with a new logo and the tagline “Uniquely Local.”
The mayor said he also looks forward to the development of the area around Gateway Airport in East Mesa as companies like Facebook and Amazon have invested billions of dollars there.
The mayor personally showcased electric vehicle manufacturer ElectraMeccanica by entering the event in its new SoloEV.
The company announced it will open a 235,000-square-foot assembly facility near Gateway airport by this summer and its first flex line will have the ability to make 20,000 vehicles per year.
CEO Kevin Pavlov said “the U.S. base of operations in Mesa, Arizona, is a critical component to this cohesive strategy.”
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, invested $800 million in its first project in Arizona. The 960,000-square-foot facility in East Mesa will bring 100 tech jobs to the area.
“This 100% renewable energy campus will be among the most advanced energy and water-efficient facilities in the world,” Giles said, adding the city is planning for a population of 538,000 by 2023.
With a variety of historic revitalizations combined with new additions, Mesa residents have a lot to look forward to in the coming year, Giles said, adding:
“Growth is a blessing and a challenge. We need to continue to maintain the quality of life that attracts people here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.