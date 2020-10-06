Among the many projects that the Mesa Arts & Culture Department and Mesa Arts Center are undertaking to stay connected with the community is a new exhibit called “Distanced but Not Separated.
The exhibit, on display in the Mesa Arts Center’s theater windows and curated by the MAC Museum, features the work and history of its art studio programs.
“Since we are unable to engage with the public like we normally would in the museum, our new Deputy Director, Illya Riske, came up with the idea of exhibiting artwork in the art center’s theater windows under the title ‘Distanced but not Separated,’ as a reference to these pandemic times,” explained Tiffany Fairall, Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum chief curator.
“We loved it! But instead of only featuring artwork from the museum’s collection, we proposed showcasing our talented Mesa Arts Center colleagues in the visual arts studios,” Fairall said, adding:
“Since our facilities remain closed to the public and we are not as close as we would like to be during this time, this exhibition embodies our desire to be supportive and united, even if we have to do it from a distance.”
The exhibition contains artwork by 28 artists who currently teach or have made significant contributions to one of the four Mesa Arts Center art studio areas: ceramics, glass, metals and drawing/painting/printmaking.
Each exhibition will feature timelines highlighting the studio accomplishments and milestones over the past 50 years.
Admission to the exhibition is free. The exhibition is open daily until 8 p.m.
Participating artists from the East Valley in the ceramics exhibit are: Jesse Armstrong of Gilbert; Sandy Blain and Elliot and Jenneva Kayser, Tempe; Larron Lerdall and Farraday Newsome and Jeff Reich, Mesa.
In drawing/painting/printmaking, East Valley artists are Ron Bimrose and Augie Tantalo of Tempe and David Manje of Mesa.
Area glass artists include Brooke Breyfogle, Mesa; Laurie Nessel, Troy Moody and Joan Waters of Tempe; and David Vogt of Chandler.
Metals artists from the East Valley include Jewel Clark of Tempe, Teri Jo Kinnison of Chandler, Matt Smith and Polly O’Dette of Mesa and Richard Rozinski of Gilbert.
