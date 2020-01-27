The Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is returning to the Mesa Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, with exhibitors ready to talk about tour and travel, retirement living, health care, financial matters, leisure and more.
The Mesa event is part of Lovin’ Life After 50’s cadre of events, which are Arizona’s longest-running expos for the after-50 market.
“After 35 years, the Mesa Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is still the most well-attended event for those over 50 to enjoy in all of Arizona,” said publisher Steve Strickbine.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet new friends, network with peers and build new relationships. There will also be raffle prize giveaways, live entertainment and a $100 cash prize each hour.
This year, The Duttons are returning to provide fun for all ages with their blend of bluegrass, country and pop music. Based in Branson, Missouri, the three generations of musicians manage The Dutton Theater in Mesa during the winter and the band is a popular attraction of the expos.
“We’ve done (the expos) almost every year,” said Ben Dutton of The Duttons. “The winter visitor group knows us really well. Our show really appeals to all ages. Teenagers love it. It keeps moving. There’s a lot of variety. It really caters to families as well.”
The Ms. Senior Arizona contestants will also make appearances throughout the day at the expo.
“I have been working the Lovin’ Life After 50 expos for over 15 years now and have watched them grow and also watched our Arizona seniors flock to each expo all over the Valley,” said Herme Sherry, executive director of Ms. Senior Arizona.
“The expos bring so much information to our seniors. They are there waiting for the doors to open and always leave with a bag full of information to maybe help them in some areas of their lives. The expos have grown each year and we look forward to working them and meeting and getting to know so many of our seniors we see year after year.”
Sherry shared the expos are a “blessing” to the senior community.
“We get to know so many of them year after year,” she adds. The Lovin’ Life After 50 expos are something we look forward to each year, also.”
Strickbine is proud of the longevity and quality entertainment that comes with the expos.
“From entertainment like The Duttons, a wide spectrum of exhibitors and thousands of attendees each year, the Lovin’ Life Expos are bound to have something for anyone over the age of 50.”
If You Go...
What: Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo
Where: Where: Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street, Mesa
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29
Cost: Free
More info: lovinlife.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.