Hang in there, Cadence and Eastmark residents desperate for non-fast-food eateries: a pair of up-scale, hangouts are on the way.
Any locals who came across pre-application materials listing Thompson Thrift Retail Group as the developer might have groaned, “Like this area needs a second-hand shop!”
But no, far from it. Thompson Thrift is a national real estate developer. And in southeast Mesa, Chris Hake, senior vice president of Thompson Thrift, is throwing some exclamation points on Arrival at Cadence.
Already under construction at East Ellsworth and East Ray roads, the entrance to the upscale Cadence – sometimes called “Eastmark’s little cousin” – is a Mountainside Fitness. To go along with the gym, Hake has landed NextCare Urgent Care, Athletico Physical Therapy, BoSa Donuts and a nail spa.
While those additions, as well as a QT gas station, are decidedly utilitarian, the thing that likely will thrill Cadence and Eastmark folks are two upscale restaurant bars: Point 22 Tavern and Cork Crush Wine & Beer House.
Councilman Kevin Thompson said that about all he ever hears from his constituents is, “When are you going to get us some nice places to eat and hang out?”
“Are we ever going to get a sports bar or more restaurants out here besides fast food?” constituent Tom Siebel wrote on Thompson’s Facebook page:
Hake noted Harvard Investments, the developers behind Cadence, “said they’d love to land some first-class, quality, local restaurants.”
Well, you can’t get much more “local” than these two restaurants: The owners of Point 22 Tavern and Cork Crush all have deep Mesa roots.
Point 22 Tavern is owned by Brittany and Robert Webb, who met at Lucky Lou’s in Queen Creek.
They broke the don’t-date-co-workers rule and it worked out pretty well. The couple have two children and are getting ready to bring their vision to fruition.
“It’s been a dream for about 20 years,” Robert said.
“As soon as I met him,” Brittany added, ‘he said, ‘I want to have my own restaurant one day.’”
Once the outer building is constructed, the Webbs will design the interior of the American grill/sports bar.
“We picture Point 22 Tavern as a happy and exciting establishment,” said Brittany Webb. “Think of the show ‘Cheers,’ where everyone knows your name!”
Robert went to Mesa Junior High before moving out of state. He returned and bounced back and forth between Tempe and Mesa.
Brittany grew up in Mesa and graduated from Desert Ridge High School before settling in Gilbert with Robert.
Brittany’s mother lives on Elliot and Signal Butte, just outside Eastmark and Cadence. “She’s on Facebook, and she tells me, ‘Brittany, people are constantly talking about how they need non-chain restaurants,’” Brittany said.
Cork Crush is pretty literal for Jessica Etts, who lives with her three dogs around the corner from Cadence in Eastmark.
“When I moved here in 2016, I was the only house on my street, with construction going on all around,” she said with a laugh.
Etts, who works in cybersecurity sales, fell in love with wine during a tasting a dozen years ago. Since then, she’s been preaching about favorite wines to friends and family while “looking for some way to turn my passion into what I do every day.”
When a commercial real estate broker told her space was available at Arrival at Cadence, she jumped on the opportunity.
“I was looking at the right time, when Arrival at Cadence was leasing,” she said. “If I would have started looking two months later, I probably wouldn’t have been able to secure the space because they’re 100 percent leased, now.”
In addition to wines from around the country and world, she plans to offer cheese and charcuterie boards, paninis and weekend brunches.
“My slogan is going to be ‘Your neighborhood wine bar.’ I want people to come here and feel relaxed.”
She hopes to be open by May 2022 – and her neighbors can’t wait.
“Everyone seems pretty excited, for sure. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Etts said.
Indeed, when the announcement of the restaurants was posted on the Cadence Facebook site, Demi Lincoln Castile called it “such exciting news. At least Cadence keeps their word.”
“This is excellent news!” Sarah Nelson Latas added.
“It’s going to be pretty exciting,” Thompson promised. “We really like the restaurant concepts… a lot of good things are happening out there. We’re starting to see things the community wants.
“It’s the type of things that bring character to a community. I’m hoping that will spur Brookfield to follow suit in bringing some of those nicer assets to the community.”
Mayor John Giles hardly blinked an eye at the news of businesses launching here.
“For most people that drive by the Elliot Road Technology Corridor or Gateway Airport every once in a while, it seems like every time you go there – there’s a new, large building that’s been constructed and a new neighborhood,” Giles told the Tribune.
“The pace of the growth is amazing. And it’s only accelerating.”
He said Eastmark and Cadence continue to be among the fastest-growing communities in the state. “Rooftops there have been going up as fast as humanly possible,” he said.
Keeping up with that pace is commercial construction on the main streets surrounding Eastmark and Cadence.
“The Elliot Road Technology Corridor, once it was anchored by Apple has really taken off. It’s become one of the most attractive, sought-after places to locate a tech business in the country,” Giles boasted.
And, while one data center or large warehouse project after another sails through permitting and City Council approval, Giles and Thompson note there is plenty going on “behind the scenes” that they can’t discuss until deals are finalized.
Thompson passed on to his Facebook followers news of two more industrial developments, Confluence and Gateway Commerce Center, both in the pre-planning phases.
Down in southeast Mesa, it’s a seller’s market for commercial property: “Real estate brokers are fighting off offers,” Mayor John Giles said.
In addition to Arrival at Cadence, Thompson Thrift Retail Group is developing a mixed-use commercial center not far away at Signal Butte and Elliot roads.
Hake expects five buildings going up on the 24-acre site. He expects a mix of industrial companies and restaurants here.
And a little north on Signal Butte near U.S. 60, Thompson Thrift has yet another development. This one is 15 acres, with plans including restaurants and coffee shops.
"We love the southeast Valley,” Hake said, noting the three projects combine for an $80 million investment — with hundreds of jobs created.
Back at Arrival at Cadence, Hake anticipates restaurants and shops opening there “some time next summer.”
Stay tuned on the “hyper-local” wine bar and beer/sports bar at corkcrushaz.com and point22tavern.com. ′
