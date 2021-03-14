What might be remembered as “The Time of the Great Pandemic” or, simply “COVID Year” began in Mesa with a series of warnings and closures.
The pandemic officially hit Mesa a year ago March 17, when Mayor John Giles declared a state of emergency, shuttering libraries, museums and other indoor gathering places.
Two days earlier, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all schools closed, though Mesa Public Schools did so a day before his announcement.
March 2020 ended with an even more chilling Ducey directive: Unless you have urgent business, stay home.
What a difference a year makes.
“I think Mesa – like the rest of the country – is encouraged to see there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Giles.
He noted sharp drops in COVID-19 rates of transmission over the last month. “It’s encouraging to see trends going the right way because of the vaccine,” Giles said.
Ducey has issued a directive allowing restaurants, bars and other businesses to return to full capacity.
The 2020 vs. 2021 contrast is perfectly illustrated by Golfland Sunsplash, one of Mesa’s biggest attractions.
On March 20, the park posted a message on social media: “In order to comply with a proclamation from the City of Mesa, we will suspend operations starting at 8 p.m. tonight.”
The sprawling park on West Hampton Avenue made an announcement last week that would have been absurd, if not criminal, during ghostly March 2020: “Sunsplash is open for Spring Break!”
While Ducey’s reversal of reduced capacities had little impact on smaller restaurants, as the caveat is social distancing with 6 feet between patrons remains in effect, some larger establishments are able to allow bigger crowds to gather.
The Revelry, a sweeping “food and entertainment collective” in Riverview, was bold enough to open in November, just as another wave of COVID-19 was sweeping over Mesa.
Now, it looks like Chris Castille’s vision for a mega-entertainment venue in Mesa is coming into focus.
After Ducey’s recent order, business is “starting to pick up,” said Castille, the venue’s chief operating officer, adding he welcomes “the ones that want to get out and have a good time.”
A year ago this week, the Cactus League shut down early. But Spring Training 2021 continues here, though Mesa’s two ballparks and other Valley venues are limiting capacity to around 20 percent.
No changes have been made since the beginning of Spring Training, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance this week, stating fully vaccinated people can “visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart” and “visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.”
The numbers
An ASU student returning from a trip to China tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, 2020.
The county’s first “community-spread” confirmed case came on March 3, 2020. Nineteen days later, the first death from COVID-19 in a Maricopa County resident was recorded.
Maricopa County Department of Public Health declined the Tribune’s request to provide dates of the first COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mesa.
“We do not provide COVID death numbers by jurisdiction or ZIP code,” said Fields Moseley, a county spokesman.
Mesa’s comprehensive COVID-19 website (mesaaz.gov/government/coronavirus) sorts state Department of Health Services information, with graphs and charts illustrating virus numbers in the city.
The “New COVID-19 cases in Mesa” chart begins April 15 with 303 cases. The following day, 34 new cases were reported in the city. By then, there were 2,145 cases in the county.
“The data is sourced from AZDHS beginning April 15, 2020, when we started pulling their daily data by ZIP code,” said Evan Allred, Mesa’s chief data officer. “Unfortunately, in the early days of the pandemic, AZDHS released confirmed case data by county. It wasn’t until April when they made it available by ZIP code.”
Since more than 300 cases were tracked by mid-April, it is likely Mesa’s first cases were in March 2020.
On March 10, 2020, there were only two cases of COVID-19 in the county. A week later, the number of cases increased to 10. The following week, on March 24, cases jumped dramatically, to 199.
In the next seven days, the coronavirus accelerated, with the number of cases more than tripling to 791.
After a November-through-January surge likely fueled by holiday gatherings, the spread of COVID-19 has fallen sharply.
During the first week of March, the increase was less than 1 percent.
From March 2-9, the weekly average of new coronavirus cases in Maricopa County was around 700 – down some 40 percent from the February daily average of around 1,200.
The January daily average of COVID-19 cases in the county was more than 5,000.
Giles and many other officials explain the drop in one word: vaccinations.
“As more and more Arizonans get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines, we will start to see life returning to normal,” AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ wrote, in a blog post this week. “That light is getting brighter by the day.”
Giles, who is considered an “essential worker,” is one of more than 1 million Maricopa County residents who have received at least one shot of a vaccine – something that was only a dream of scientists in March 2020.
Executive actions
Asked about the one-year anniversary of his March 17 declaration, Giles shook his head in amazement.
“Wow! Was that only a year ago? It seems like a lifetime ago,” he said. “Whether you’re the mayor or not, this has been a long year.”
He recalled City Council’s decision to close public buildings and issue a city-wide alert was not particularly difficult.
“We were receiving advice from people like the CDC and public health experts. There were a lot of very responsible organizations that were sounding the alarm,” Giles said. “Even back then, we all understood the significance of what a pandemic was and following public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Ducey ordered all schools closed March 15 and planned a 10-day closure. Two weeks later, he ordered classrooms to remain empty through the end of the school year.
Ducey resisted calls for a state-wide mask mandate, instead giving cities the power to create their own mask guidelines.
On June 22, Giles signed an order mandating people in Mesa wear masks.
“Masks unfortunately became politicized,” Giles said. “There were people strictly against or for masks based on political affiliation, which is unfortunate.”
Looking back on Mesa’s response to COVID-19 over the past year, Giles feels all the actions were appropriate and not too restrictive – though possibly not restrictive enough.
“I hope we didn’t under-act,” he said. “In hindsight, could we have done more? Possibly.”
Mesa Fire response
This time last year, the Mesa Fire Department was bracing for the unknown.
“Looking back at last March, we were still very unfamiliar with what we were going to be dealing with,” Deputy Chief Brent Burgett recalled. “Maricopa County Public Health and AZDHS were tracking the numbers and we were using their numbers to better understand what was going on in our communities.”
A spike in calls began here in June, Burgett noted, “Based on dispatch information, we can’t draw a conclusion why exactly we responded on a call unless the patient was transported to the hospital and we got info from the hospital.
“Creating linkage to COVID specific calls requires a lot of back-end data analysis and is not always accurate because ultimately every symptomatic person we responded (to) does not go to the hospital and does not get a COVID test.”
Burgett said, firefighters and paramedics are not immune to the disease, despite personal protective equipment and other safety measures: “Our numbers peak when community spread peaks and our numbers have decreased when community spread decreases.”
A recent release from the county urges the community not to relax: “While community transmission is lower than it was a few months ago, the virus is still spreading widely in our community with hundreds of new cases reported each day ... We still have a long way to go before we’re out of the woods.”
Even so, Giles and members of the business community are optimistic Mesa is emerging from a dark COVID fog.
“I think we’re going to come out on the other end of it pretty good,” added Castille, who runs The Revelry. “Ducey made his announcement, the CDC is saying vaccinated people can be around together. All of it is adding to confidence.”
Indeed, Castille is moving ahead with expansion plans to triple The Revelry’s space, from 20,000 square feet to 60,000, adding a brew pub, speakeasy, food halls and “canine cantina” by the end of summer.
Pretty impressive, for a place still flying under the radar.
“We opened in the middle of a pandemic,” Castille said, with a chuckle. “Not a lot of people know about us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.