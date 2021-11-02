A free three-day getaway at Cabo San Lucas, a private suite at Churchill Downs, $500 worth of hypnosis weight-loss sessions and a $500 Walmart gift card are among the prizes people can win while simultaneously helping homeless veterans.
Those and other goodies will be auctioned online through Nov. 10 by Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619. To sign up, go to bid123.io/JWV or phone 888-577-4011
The post’s “A Hand Up 4 Vets” auction features several dozen prizes that have been assembled by a committee that has worked for months to secure more than 60 donations from generous area businesses and others.
“We wanted to create a fundraiser that would be COVID-safe for all of our retired members, the majority of whom are not as young as I am,” joked 90-year-old Auction Committee Chair and Senior Vice Cmdr. Owen Fabert. “We decided an online auction would be a perfect way for our community to help homeless veterans for now.”
“We are thrilled about the quality and uniqueness of our auction items,” he added. “The participating organizations have really stepped up and given us a range of exciting special experiences and items.”
Proceeds will go to nonprofits such as Veterans First, which prevents homelessness and stabilizes the lives of women veterans; MANA House, which offers transitional living for homeless veterans; AZ Veterans Stand Down Alliance, which offers resources for thousands of homeless and at-risk vets at annual events; and U.S.Vets-Phoenix, which serves more than 1,200 homeless veterans annually.
Auction Committee member Nancy Stutman noted that two of every five people experiencing homelessness live in places unfit for human habitation.
“Homeless veterans require an array of services to get them back on their
feet as productive, contributing citizens,” she said. “While there are service providers, they are underfunded and need support.”
Among the major gifts are three trips for two: classroom training and a chance to drive a NASCAR Monster Energy car on a professional track; a private Jockey Club Suite at the famed Kentucky thoroughbred racetrack Churchill Downs; and a two-night hotel stay and the other a three-day, four-night stay in an oceanfront hotel suite in Cabo San Lucas. The trips do not include airfare.
Another high-dollar item is an 18-inch gold diamond-and-emerald necklace that Fabert has donated.
For more adventurous folks, the auction is offering a desert flight for five in a WW2 C-45 Expeditor or a 30-minute open-cockpit flight in a WWII biplane.
Among the dinner packages is a
night's stay at Wild Horse Pass with a $250 gift certificate for Shula’s Steakhouse Restaurant.
The auction also includes an assortment of sports and entertainment memorabilia –including a framed LA Lakers “Showtime” jersey signed by Magic Johnson, three golfing experiences and a speed rep helmet signed by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray – as well as personal care sessions such as four virtual hypnosis sessions with the Ellman Hypnosis Institute and a facial skin treatment package from Dr. David Hecht.
On the home front, Joyful Downsizing has donated two three-hour organizing sessions for people’s homes or garages.
And there are tickets to the Arizona Theater, Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, the Chihuly/Las Noches de las Luminarias and others.
Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 is an all-volunteer organization and part of a national nonprofit created in 1896 by American Civil War veterans.
People also can look for the auction link at Facebook.com/copperstatepost619.
For more information, or for questions: 480-629-5100 or jwv4vets@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.