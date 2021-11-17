The world’s leading manufacturer of business jets is coming to Mesa.
At a press conference attended by state and local leaders, Gulfstream announced Nov. 9 that it will build a 225,000-square-foot, $70 million “sustainable aircraft service center” at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport with an eye to opening the new facility by 2023.
That will be the year after Gulfstream expects to have its flagship $75 million G700 private jet in service, according to Forbes Magazine.
“With Gulfstream here in Mesa, the sky’s the limit,” Mayor John Giles said.
Business is booming for the business and private jet maker, which has had expansions at centers around the country.
“Our ongoing investment in technology, in innovation and continuing to grow our service business has culminated into a vision we have been working on for decades,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream.
“We will open a new state-of-the-art facility that will allow us to grow our maintenance, repair and overhaul here in Mesa and we’re extremely excited about it.”
Similar to a high-end car mechanic shop, the Gulfstream facility will cater to Gulfstream private jet owners who need repairs.
The new facility will include hangar space, back shops and employee and customer offices. Shooting for LEED Silver certification, Gulfstream is designing the facility with sustainable operations in mind such as a fuel farm with a dedicated sustainable aviation fuel supply, low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting; building management systems and an energy-efficient HVAC system.
In addition to Giles, Burns was flanked by Gov. Doug Ducey, Rep. Greg Stanton and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joined in on the announcement made on Tuesday at the Gateway Airport.
“In Arizona, we have worked hard to make our state the number one destination for business and innovation. Gulfstreams’ announcement of a new customer support service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is further evidence of those efforts,” Ducey said.
Stanton said he was excited about Gulfstream landing “hundreds of great paying jobs here in our community.”
Gulfstream will be adjacent to ASU’s Polytechnic Campus and Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Williams Campus. Both schools offer professional flight and aviation education among other aviation courses.
“Mesa is a robust aerospace industry cluster,” said Giles. “As part of the greater region, Mesa has emerged as one of the strongest aerospace and defense hubs in our nation. Our rich history in aviation continues to be a point of pride in our community.”
Gulfstream currently employs just over 13,000 people and although the new facility is scheduled to open in 2023, job postings for are now available.
“Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is an economic driver,” Giles said.
According to the aviation company, which is a subsidiary of General Dynamics, “Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. invented the first purpose-built business aircraft, the Gulfstream I, which first flew in 1958. Today, more than 2,900 aircraft are in service around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.