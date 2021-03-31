On March 1, after the second of two marathon meetings with passionate public speakers on both sides of the issue, Mesa City Council voted 5-2 to create a non-discrimination ordinance.
But the ordinance outlawing discriminating based on gender, gender identity, sexual preference and other factors has an effective date of 120 days from its passage.
It will never go into effect, if a group calling itself United for Mesa has its way.
Mayor John Giles’ signature on the ordinance was hardly dry when United for Mesa registered as a political action committee and filed for a referendum, demanding the issue be put to voters.
“This measure would refer to a vote of the Mesa electorate Ordinance No. 5609, which prohibits many businesses, employers, housing providers, labor unions, educational facilities, and city government entities from making distinctions on the basis of certain enumerated classifications, including ‘actual or perceived gender-related identity, in providing services or in employment or membership practices,” reads the text of the referendum petition, filed March 4.
To stop the NDO council passed from going into effect after a six-month waiting period, United for Mesa needs 9,093 signatures of support by April 1.
The petition was filed by Thomas Brown Jr., an attorney with Copper Canyon Law, with Youssef Kahlaf of 100 Squared Financial listed as treasurer.
Kay Rogers was among the first to show her support on the dotted line.
“My husband and I have both signed,” she said.
She chose not to disclose her reasons for signing.
City spokesman Kevin Christopher said that if the United for Mesa referendum gets enough signatures, “it would be voted on at the November 2022 general election unless council decides to call a special election, which they could do in November 2021 or March, May, or August of 2022.”
The last successful referendum in the city was in 2005, when a group collected enough signatures to put ordinances dealing with the Riverview development on the ballot. Voters approved the development, with 55 percent voting for the measures.
Tim Taylor has operated Taylor’s Barber Shop in downtown Mesa for more than a decade.
When United for Mesa organizer Barbara R. Parker reached out to him, he was happy to have a copy of the petition for people to sign at his barber shop.
“It’s going really well. Everyone’s signing it,” he said.
Asked if the petition drive fails how the ordinance would impact his business, Taylor said, “It wouldn’t affect me. I’m just a little barbershop.”
Parker and Brown did not respond to queries from the Tribune on the progress of the signature drive.
Councilman Kevin Thompson, who voted against the ordinance (Mark Freeman was the other no vote), said he has been in communication with the United for Mesa organizers, who told him they expect to get the issue on the ballot.
“It sounds like they’re going to have the signatures,” Thompson said. “Like any election, there will probably be someone who protests the signatures.”
Indeed, the group Equality Arizona sent out a mass email warning against “the reactionary campaign to overturn Mesa’s non-discrimination ordinance.”
The group encouraged followers to share a video “in support of the NDO, paid for by United Mesa Firefighters. Sharing this video is a great way to showcase Mesa’s inclusivity and to encourage Mesa residents to decline to sign the petition to overturn the NDO.”
Equality Arizona also asked for money:
“Make a contribution to the fight to save the NDO. In order to get our message out, we need to raise $15,000 to create positive videos and digital content, canvass, make phone calls and more … Non-discrimination means loving your neighbor, simple as that. Let’s do our part to make sure Mesa is welcoming and inclusive to everyone.”
Thompson said he firmly believes that Mesa is already inclusive.
“I think we’re already an inviting community. I haven’t seen any headlines about any businesses discriminating against anybody,” Thompson said. “We do seem to be an open and inclusive community.”
He repeated his complaint about the non-discrimination ordinance: “It seems to be a solution looking for a problem.”
The issue itself has ripped Mesa in half, he said.
“This NDO has become more divisive in our community than anything we’ve ever done before,” Thompson said.
In presentations to city council and discussions on the issue, Councilwoman Jen Duff said an NDO was key to recruiting big companies to come to the city.
Thompson disputed that. He represents the booming southeast portion of Mesa, with Apple and other big companies in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
“I’ve had conversations with Apple — Apple’s never brought (an NDO) up to me. I’ve met with several companies, it’s never been a topic of discussion,” Thompson said.
“Most big companies have an NDO in place through their human resources department … I always say, two places government doesn’t belong are in the bedroom and the boardroom.”
After Thompson made a similar post explaining his views on Facebook, some congratulated him, while others challenged him.
“It seems like the No. 1 thing you object to is the fact that this ordinance will prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals,” Will Gunty commented.
“I am a constituent of yours in District 6 and I DO NOT support discrimination against anyone, regardless of race, age, gender identity, marital status or anything. A human is a human. They all deserve the same respect and dignity, whether you agree with their way of life.”
Thompson quickly responded: “Will, I agree that no one should be discriminated against. I said that numerous times in both the study session and in the council meeting. What I oppose is the city acting as judge, juror, and executioner using the citizens tax dollars … I also don’t think the ordinance is truly protecting the most vulnerable, like (domestic violence) victims or sexually trafficked survivors. Under this ordinance, a biological male identifying as a female would have access to a women’s shelter. Is that fair to the victims?”
Nina Landrum quickly fired back to that: “First of all, transgender women ARE women. Saying otherwise is not supportive or sympathetic. And that’s definitely not doing what you can to educate the public about LGBTQ+ issues.
“What you’re saying is that their gender identity is not real, and because they were born biologically male, they have less rights to a safe shelter than someone who was born biologically female. THAT is the example you are setting for your community. That it is OK to discriminate against the trans community.”
The debate may be just getting started.
