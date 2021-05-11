Another high-profile “cold case” that had been dormant for years may have been solved, thanks to technology.
On May 4, a law enforcement task force arrested John Daly III at his home in Hereford, 210 miles south of Mesa and just north of the Mexican border.
The Mesa Police Department said the retired Border Patrol agent is “the East Valley Rapist” who terrorized Mesa two decades ago.
“We are excited to make this announcement and hope that this brings some closure to the many victims affected by John Daly III,” said Mesa Police Det. Brandi George.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, Daly, 57, was booked at 3 p.m. May 4 and charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping to cause death, injury or sexual assault.
Mesa Police said it used “DNA technology” to identify Daly, accused of raping eight women from July 1999 to October 2001 in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee.
“The eight cases were connected by similar suspect behavior and three of the cases (Mesa, Gilbert, and Bisbee) were matched by DNA,” said George. “No viable leads were developed at that time.”
Asked by the Tribune how Daly’s DNA was found and matched, Det. Nik Rasheta replied, “Investigative measures identified Daly as a lead and then DNA was obtained in April which matched the DNA on file.”
Early in the morning of Oct. 19, 1999, Daly allegedly entered a home near North Cooper Road and West Houston Avenue in north Gilbert, where a 32-year-old woman was blindfolded and raped.
One mile away, Daly allegedly entered the unlocked front door of a home near South Harris Drive and Baseline Road in the early morning of Nov. 25, 1999. A 21-year-old Mesa woman was blindfolded and sexually assaulted.
The following November, Daly allegedly broke into a home near South Greenfield and East Elliot roads in Gilbert.
A 35-year-old woman was blindfolded and raped.
George said the investigation was assisted by Sexual Assault Kit Initiative funding, with Daly identified as a suspect in February.
“A history check showed that John had residency near each of the sexual assaults at the time they occurred,” George said.
In April 2021, DNA linked Daly to two of the sexual assaults; one in Mesa and one in Gilbert, according to George.
She added the Mesa Police investigation was assisted by the FBI.
George requested anyone with additional information regarding Daly to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
The Daly investigation calls to mind the case of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the “Golden State Killer” who raped and killed dozens in California between 1973 and 1986.
DNA evidence led to the arrest of DeAngelo, a former police officer who admitted to many of the crimes. In that case, investigators uploaded DNA from a rape kit and used family tree searches to find relatives of the killer and, from there, DeAngelo was arrested in 2018.
To avoid the death penalty, DeAngelo admitted to 13 murders and 62 rapes.
