Donations at Mesa food banks are down. Demand is up. Hope is at a premium. It would seem, though, that there is no lack of fear.
“Being that we are part church, there are people who believe that we are looking at those end times,” said David Sauer, social services director for the Mesa Salvation Army on 6th Street. “It’s insane, honestly.”
The Salvation Army in Mesa alone fed about 1,000 walk-ins in April. Last month, that number was closer to 3,500 people. They also distribute food boxes to anyone in need every weekday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. And people are showing up in droves. The number of food boxes has jumped from a daily average of 32 to 52.
“I am having more people coming in and saying ‘I have never been in this situation before,’” said Laura Quintero, a Salvation Army staff member who loads and distributes large, cardboard boxes full of produce, meat, some canned goods and other commodities to people lining up under a portable shade tent outside.
“There are a lot more people in need, “she said. “We just don’t have the ability to cover all the needs that are happening.”
Sauer says the demand is multiplied by the fact that the Salvation Army runs one of the only food pantries in Mesa that is open every day. “We are getting a lot of influx from the other food banks that have closed, as well,” he said.
To make matters worse, support for those food banks is waning.
“Individual donations from the community are down, too,” Sauer said. “We haven’t had very many donations for our food drives. But with the price of food, people aren’t donating because they need it as well.
“Volunteer time is down. People have to work more at their other jobs and they just don’t have the time anymore. Everything is down,” he added. “It’s a weird time to be living and be doing this type of work.”
The Salvation Army counts as its saving grace donations it gets from Costco, Sprouts, Walmart and WinCo, without which they would not be able to fulfill its mission. But those donations collected by the small box truck every day only go so far.
“Mesa has always been a hotbed for lower income and homelessness,” Sauer said. “It’s getting worse honestly.”
A family, no matter how big, is allowed to pick up one food box every two weeks at The Salvation Army. Often, that amount of food isn’t stretching far enough, especially for larger families, according to Quintero.
“The food box isn’t even making it for the time period that we are giving it,” she said. “I just had a guy who said I get a food box and it’s gone in a day,” she said. “It makes me really sad. I don’t know how we can help them. I try to do my best. We do have to shut our feelings off and kind of say ok, well this is what I can give you.”
Sauer’s goal is to be able to create a sliding scale so that a family of 8, for example, would get a bigger food box than a family of 4. As it stands, he said, people are having to visit multiple food banks on one day simply to get enough to feed their families.
“We just don’t have the supplies to
be able to do that,” he said. “So, everyone is just getting the same amount no matter if you are one person or a family of 12. That is causing more people to go around to more food banks during one period. No one has enough food for one family. So, they are hitting four food banks in one day.”
At Mesa’s United Food Bank, demand for emergency food bags from its 150 partner agencies went from 25,000 to 28,000 between June and July.
“3,000 bags is a significant increase month over month,” UFB President/ CEO Dave Richins said. “When you look at that over a longer timeline, the trend is much worse.”
Making matters more difficult is that donations are flat. United Food Bank’s three primary sources – food drives, 9-million pounds of food from local grocers, and grant money – are about what they were last year.
The pandemic is credited with making more food available now for those in need, just as demand is peaking. When it forced restaurants to close, their food was diverted into storage to be used by food banks.
While demand is up and donations are down, United Food Bank is really feeling the pinch at the gas pump, according to Richins.
“We were spending about $7,000 a month on gas in June,” he said. “And that has gone up to $12,000 thousand in July. Basically, we are eating the increase in fuel costs.”
And they are having to use cash reserves to do it.
“We watch those cash reserves very carefully, Richins said.” United Food bank has a 43,000 square foot warehouse in Mesa with additional off-site storage for frozen foods and other perishable produce.
United Food Bank also partners with the City of Mesa to distribute water bottles in the hottest summer months. Last year, they teamed up to hand out over 700 thousand bottles of water.
But despite having kept up with the demand this year, “we’re definitely seeing inventory dropping,” said Richins. “That’s a pretty scary scenario for us.”
Valley-wide, the picture is no rosier.
“It’s a perfect storm,” said Jerry Brown, spokesman for St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. “The price of food, gas, rent. Everything is going up. The need is overwhelming.”
St. Mary’s serves 900 families every day right now, Monday through Friday, or about 300,000 people statewide.
“We are seeing a 60% increase in demand over the same time last year,” Brown said. “We are 200% over our food budget for the year, and we will have to purchase more. At the same time that demand is going up, our donations are going down. We need food. Corporate donations from large retailers are a huge help.
“We have people who know where the food bank is because they used to donate. Now, they’re coming because they need our services,” Brown said.
St. Mary’s stores between 7 and 8 million pounds of food at its 120 thousand square foot warehouse in Phoenix, about a third of which is refrigerated to hold frozen food as well as fresh produce that is trucked up to the Valley routinely from an area near Nogales.
If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, Brown says that demand was actually lower than normal last year.
“We planned well,” he said. “We could see what was coming.”
So, for the immediate future, supply will sustain the demand. The question is “not can we feed people tomorrow, but can we feed them next month?”
Donald Burks, 66, credits The Salvation Army Mesa with saving his life. He seeks food and shelter there almost every day.
“This place is everything. There are no options,” he said.
To Help:
Cash or food donations are welcome online or in person. Volunteer to help.
The Salvation Army
241 E 6th St. Mesa AZ
480-962-9103 ex 1101,1103
245 S. Nina Drive, Mesa
480-926-4897
To receive help:
Salvation Army food distribution center:
8:30-noon Monday through Friday
241 E 6th St. Mesa
480-962-9103 ex 1101,1103
Schedule donation pickup at
245 S. Nina Drive, Mesa
480-926-4897
