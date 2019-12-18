Needy families will have a chance to get food for the holidays for free later this week.
United Food Bank is holding a “Help Yourself Food Co-op” 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 20, at its distribution facility at 358 E. Javelina Ave., Mesa.
“Anyone who needs food assistance can come and get fresh meat, vegetables, dairy and baked goods, along with non-perishable food items,” a spokeswoman said.
All Help Yourself participants will receive approximately 10 pounds of fresh meat and produce, as well as many other supplemental items such as eggs, dairy, bread and vegetables.
They will be allowed to leave with enough food to fill a shopping cart.
It also will have a festive accent.
While parents shop, their children can enjoy Santa and elves, Cardinals cheerleaders and Big Red and other surprises.
Families that are not struggling with food insecurity and want to help those who do also can share in the holiday spirit by supporting the food bank.
They can donate money at unitedfoodbank.org. Donations to United Food Bank qualify for Arizona’s dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your state income tax liability.
