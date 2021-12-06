How did Midstate Energy score an agreement worth more than $200 million from Mesa Public Schools?
Though MPS Governing Board President Jenny Richardson said the process “is giving me heartburn,” she and her colleagues approved an agreement with Midstate that bypassed competing bids.
The “comprehensive, across-the-board package” includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, lighting and solar energy.
Midstate, which did the audit analyzing district needs, never publicly revealed how much profit it will make. Midstate’s Randy Falconer only emphasized a “cost-saving guarantee.”
A Tribune review of emails show Falconer and Midstate used persistence, financial incentives and flattery to court Scott Thompson, the MPS assistant superintendent. It worked, as Thompson eventually joined in Falconer’s pitch to the MPS Governing Board.
On Sept. 28, after Thompson said “the guarantee is we won’t be paying more than we’re paying today for energy costs,” the board unanimously approved $80 million in “guaranteed savings agreements” with Midstate.
That is the first of a three-phase plan Falconer outlined that, with interest, runs $250 million.
Thompson encouraged the board to accept the massive plan with Midstate.
“This offers us the opportunity to move quickly on a very large scale,” Thompson said, adding the district needs upgrades in almost all of its facilities.
“Big projects mean a lot of savings to be able to put away from the utility company and into your buildings,” Falconer told the board. “We’re redirecting money you guys pay in utilities to buy new equipment.”
Telling the MPS board Midstate has done similar work with “50 some schools,” Falconer stressed it was a no-risk, guaranteed-savings opportunity:
“There’s a statute in Arizona for this. I have to guarantee this takes place. If the savings do not materialize, I’m responsible for writing a check to the district for the difference.”
Falconer used the “guaranteed-or-we-pay” pitch on several occasions in emails to Thompson over a year.
Similarly, Thompson advised the board to use $75 million of federal stimulus funds “to bring cash to the deal” and reduce the debt.
Midstate had suggested that as part of a sales push earlier this year.
Falconer’s pitched a “total gross savings over $99 million.” That savings, he noted, assumed a contribution of pandemic relief funds to drive down the amount of financing.
At an earlier meeting in September, Thompson told the board MPS talked to three companies about “the concept ... that allows for a district to enter into a lease-purchase of equipment with the idea that the expenses would be offset by the savings.”
But his presentation did not identify the other companies; board members did not ask him for details on Midstate’s competitors.
Over the course of two meetings, board members repeatedly said they were eager to upgrade the district’s HVAC – citing complaints from students, staff and parents that aging systems are not properly cooling classrooms.
The corporate courting of Thompson began last year.
By January, Midstate was performing an audit of “the 30 highest energy usage sites across the district” to create a “rough order of magnitude” concerning project needs and costs.
Thompson did not respond to a question posed by the Tribune about the appropriateness of Midstate doing an audit to tell MPS what is needed.
Midstate is a division of Veregy, whose website claims to be “an industry leader in energy efficiency solutions, solar and smart building technology” and has “delivered billions in energy performance contracts for clients in: K-12 education; local government; healthcare; transportation; higher education; federal government; commercial.”
On Jan. 28, Falconer emailed Thompson links to Midstate marketing material that apparently planted the idea of using stimulus funds for HVAC systems.
Also included was a photo of two masked students elbow bumping, with the headline “Create a healthier, safer environment for students and staff!”
On March 13, Ben Madsen of Midstate apparently followed up on a conversation by sending a flattering email to Thompson, asking for a lunch meeting:
“Hey.... Dude! LOL. I had no idea you had that kind of knowledge of IT systems, integrations, infrastructure, etc.. To have someone in our industry and in your position with that kind of skill set is awesome! I’m assuming you worked in the IT space??”
“I’m a bit of a unicorn,” Thompson replied, asking for a virtual meeting instead.
On May 13, Thompson sent a stern email to Falconer:
“Again, I do not want a conversation about Orchestrate. Nothing you present should include this at this point.”
Falconer’s answer: “Yes this was the original company information that was intended for you a month ago. Not board.”
On Oct. 1, three days after the board approval of the Midstate plan, under the subject line “Potential issue,” Thompson emailed Falconer: “This could be a problem.”
“Where did you get this?” Falconer responded.
MPS did not provide any attachments that may have been sent.
Again, Thompson did not respond to a Tribune query about what the “potential issue” was.
After reviewing the emails obtained via a public records request, the Tribune asked Thompson what “Orchestrate” means, as well as other questions from his emails with Falconer.
On Nov. 24, Thompson told the Tribune, “I appreciate you have many questions surrounding this project with Midstate. The Governing Board approved a resolution delegating the authority to negotiate the final terms of the project to the Superintendent and me.
“I have been working with Midstate over the past few weeks to come to a final resolution and agreement. As of today, this has not happened. Since we have not settled on a final scope of work, it would be premature to address your questions. If this project ultimately moves forward I will address your questions at that time.”
In addition to saving $100 million, Midstate promised its needlepoint bipolar ionization equipment “improved classrooms” with better indoor air quality and “improved safety.”
A PBS story, noted that the Lancet COVID-19 Commission recently deemed needlepoint bipolar ionization equipment as “often unproven.”
“In the frenzy, schools are buying technology that academic air-quality experts warn can lull them into a false sense of security or even potentially harm kids,” PBS said.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, board member Marcie Hutchinson apparently referenced this. She said to Thompson, “based on the conversation you and I had previous to the meeting, there’s been some concerns about the bipolar ionization equipment.
“You reminded me this afternoon we have installed a number of these units in 211 classrooms over the last year-and-a-half.”
Thompson said he asked Midstate to help do tests on classrooms where the equipment was already installed. “I find as much literature for as against this,” he said.
“We have never claimed the systems are going in to kill COVID...we are doing this for air quality and energy-savings purposes,” Thompson said.
He added, “We do have concerns about whether it creates ozone,” before inviting Falconer to comment.
An upbeat Falconer told the board needlepoint bipolar ionization systems are in use at Sky Harbor Airport and the White House.
He did not address specific concerns raised by the PBS story.
Though they are called in the resolution the board passed “guaranteed savings agreements,” nothing appears to guarantee Midstate will find the least-costly equipment and labor.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Richardson said she supported the agreement, though she raised concerns.
“One of the things that gives me heartburn,” she said, “is I trust the bid process and the procurement process because it gives us the best deal. This is a different process. It gives me heartburn to think we are going to overspend the public’s money.”
Thompson cited “the methodology of the guarantee.”
“It is a different mechanism than what we typically do in public schools,” Thompson added. “It’s just a different beast than what we’re used to.”
Thompson expressed various concerns behind the scenes.
In a Sept. 14 email, Thompson pushed back on figures Falconer provided regarding project costs and estimated savings.
“My quick math shows you are relying heavily on solar and water to make this work. I am very skeptical we can reduce our electricity and water by this much. With electricity I am concerned about the non-KW related costs specifically,” Thompson wrote.
Falconer’s response, emailed within 10 minutes:
“Hi Scott, Let me get with (Midstate employees) Tom and Rohan for the granular detail, but I assure you, as we have to guarantee it by statute, our numbers are solid.
“If you missed by any amount we have to pay the difference.”
On Sept. 21, Thompson forwarded a link to the PBS story and had some point-blank questions for Falconer.
“1. Please respond to concerns brought up by this article. Specifically the production of ozone by the GPS systems.
“2. How much profit will Midstate make from the overall project?”
No record of Falconer responding in writing was provided to the Tribune.
The following day, Thompson again emailed Falconer in what appears to be a follow-up to a conversation:
“... my only question about Midstate is are we paying typical rates for the equipment and installation? I know with a guarantee the cost of that will be built in. But would it be cheaper (although more work for us) to purchase this elsewhere? How do prices compare?”
Falconer replied, “We need to have a return on investment that matches the savings and that leads to actually having lower product costs; as costs cannot exceed savings per statute. Your normal ancillary costs such as engineering, structural engineering, any design, procurement, permits, performance bonding, taxes, plans, drawings... anything along those lines is included in these projects so the district also does not have to incur these cost(s) as an additional expense.”
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Richardson talked about her no-bid concerns and told Midstate that as the MPS project was the company’s largest, “this will be a stretch for you,” and jokingly said the district should give Falconer a name tag and seat at the board/administration table.
