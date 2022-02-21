Uncle Sam is shelling out nearly a million dollars to help Mesa lay the foundation for a west-side streetcar line.
Years will pass before Mesa residents hear the clang-clang-clang of a transportation system the city first considered more than a century ago. But planning has to start somewhere, and a $920,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration will fuel the next stage of the process.
Jodi Sorrell, Mesa’s transit services director, said the grant is designed to help the city develop “transit-supportive policies” that will help it compete when the time comes to go fishing for the truly big bucks – the millions in federal money likely to be needed to actually build the streetcar line.
“This just puts us all in a better place to be competitive. I think that’s the key message,” Sorrell told the Tribune.
The general idea is to extend Tempe’s downtown streetcar system – which is to begin operating this spring – eastward along Rio Salado Parkway to the Riverview shopping area at Dobson Road.
From there the line would run south through Mesa’s Asian District to Banner Desert Medical Center and Mesa Community College. Then it would run eastward along Southern Avenue to Country Club Drive before turning north to reach Main Street.
That would cover seven miles, linking numerous entertainment and employment hubs that Mesa sees as key players in a more vibrant future for its aging west side.
The route was favored in a feasibility study conducted by Valley Metro in 2020. Valley Metro operates the region’s bus and light-rail systems and will manage the Tempe streetcar system as well.
Most of the streetcar line would be in City Council District 3, represented by Councilman Francisco Heredia.
He sees the project both as a transportation system and as a catalyst for economic development, much as has happened with the Valley’s 13-year-old light-rail system.
“What we’ve seen on the light rail over 30-plus miles now is that we have not only added mobility for our residents across the Valley but it’s also been an economic play for all of our cities,” Heredia said. “We’ve seen billions of dollars of investment into housing, into businesses, into other jobs that have come into this corridor.”
He cited recent developments in downtown Mesa, which went nearly 30 years without new residential construction before transit-oriented development began there about a decade ago.
Heredia said by the time the streetcars begin rolling, the Fiesta District may already be thriving again with some sort of new iteration for the long-dead Fiesta Mall.
A deal is in the works to bring the mall under single ownership, Heredia said. That could lead to a mixed-use redevelopment including housing, employment and entertainment venues.
“It will become an activity center for this area for sure,” he said.
Sorrell said the Mesa streetcar proposal sprang from discussions as long as eight years ago among officials from Mesa, Tempe, Valley Metro and Arizona State University.
The 2020 feasibility study suggested the route is viable, she said. But a lot still has to happen.
In fiscal 2023, which begins July 1, Mesa and Tempe hope to begin developing a specific route proposal – something the bureaucrats call a “locally preferred alternative.”
That process was in play when Mesa was trying to figure out where to put the light rail line as it ran through downtown, even though the general route had been determined. The City Council had to decide whether to run the tracks along Main Street, or either a block north or south on First Street or First Avenue.
Sorrell expects a “robust public involvement process” to begin in early 2023.
Beyond that the timing is hazy. Sorrell pointed out that it took more than eight years to plan and build Mesa’s first light-rail extension even though funding already was in place.
Just working through the steps covered by the recent $920,000 grant will probably take two and a half years, she said. “These are long-game projects.”
Projecting a final cost for the project is impossible at this point, Sorrell said.
The Tempe streetcar line that opens this spring cost about $200 million. Of that, $75 million came from federal grants, $112 million from a regional transportation sales tax, and $13 million from a public-private partnership involving Tempe, ASU and private entities along the streetcar line.
Last summer the federal government kicked in another $17.5 million to bolster the safety and efficiency of the Tempe line.
Tempe’s streetcar system covers three miles with six vehicles. It starts at Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane, runs westward to Mill Avenue, and then northward to Rio Salado Parkway, ending near Sun Devil Stadium.
Mesa has thought about this kind of thing before.
As the 1800s melted away, the booming little city of Phoenix was enjoying the use of electric streetcars; by 1922 its system encompassed 28 miles of track.
Mesa thought it would be cool to tie in to the Phoenix line, or at least have its own local system. In 1909 the City Council asked voters to approve a proposal by A.J. Chandler – founder of the city that bears his name and a key player in early downtown Mesa – to build trolley tracks on Main, Center and Macdonald streets.
The voters said OK, but by that time the Model T was rolling en masse off Henry Ford’s assembly line in Michigan. The Mesa streetcar line was never built.
The coming of the automobile doomed trolley lines across the country.
The one in Phoenix lasted until Feb. 17, 1948, when a ceremonial “last ride” marked the end of a transportation era. According to an Arizona Republic article, Phoenix Mayor Ray Busey said, “There is a catch in the heart as the streetcars disappear.”
Now, in a bow perhaps to nostalgia but also to new visions of urbanism, they are coming back. And that old mayor’s “catch in the heart” could be replaced by a zing, zing, zing of the heartstrings as the sleek and shiny 21st century trolleys roll by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.