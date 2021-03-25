Pandemic?
What pandemic?
While the loss of lives, pain of hospitalizations, isolation of elderly and other populations and general disruptions caused by COVID-19 were devastating, the economic impact in Mesa has been surprisingly light.
Almost unbelievably, Mesa residents purchasing — measured in sales tax — actually increased during the pandemic.
The revenue the city gets from those sales, combined with generous $90 million CARES funding, boosted the city of Mesa’s bottom line to a stronger position than pre-pandemic.
That led to $2,000 bonuses to all city employees, from garbage collectors to City Manager Chris Brady.
“There’s a very real possibility we’re going to see another $90 million check from the federal government,” Mayor John Giles said, at a Feb. 25 study session.
Giles was wrong.
The Biden administration is set to send a check for $101 million to Mesa, part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
At a March 11 study session, City Manager Chris Brady noted, “We are awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department on how the money can be spent.”
During the February study session, Brian Ritschel, Management and Budget assistant director, led a presentation on the city’s financial and economic trends.
The news was almost shockingly good.
The city’s ending balance on July 1, 2020, was $126.5 million. Though it included some of the first wave of the pandemic, the balance was higher than projected – and expected to continue growing, to $160 million by the end of June.
But that balance was projected to slowly dwindle over the next few years, falling to $100 million in 2024, $75 million the following year and $53 million in 2026.
Those projections, however, came before President Joe Biden signed the new stimulus package.
Last year, Mesa used about half of the $90 million on police and fire department salaries – which indirectly boosted the city’s general fund bottom line.
Meanwhile, the city’s portion of sales tax on goods and services purchased in Mesa increased by 6 percent last year, to $160 million. Sales tax is the largest single contributor of funding for the city.
“We’re not sure if this was an artificial increase, due to the (2020) stimulus,” Ritschel said.
While restaurants, bars and hotel purchases (and the taxes the city receives) have been flat, “What’s been helping the city is retail tax. People are staying at home, doing a lot of projects and buying things online,” Ritschel said.
He projected the sales tax for the year ending June 30 at $167 million.
For the 2017-18 fiscal year, sales tax revenues were $140 million, which grew to $150 million in 2019 and $160 million last year.
The study session presentation showed the sales tax projected to remain flat over the next two years, with other shared taxes increasing slightly.
Though the funding side of things looked promising, spending is also projected to increase significantly.
Aided by CARES funds going to salaries, city spending dropped to $433 million for the year ending June 30, 2020.
But spending was projected to rise to $464 for the year ending this June 30, and another jump to nearly $500 million by 2022.
A big factor in increased spending is increasing public safety retirement employer contributions, with the city increasing police contributions by 3 percent and fire department contributions by 3.5 percent.
Medical insurance premiums also increased by 4 percent, and are expected to increase by 8 percent next year.
Rising spending raised a red flag with Councilman Kevin Thompson.
“I’m a little concerned we’re not getting to a balanced budget,” Thompson said. “It seems like our spending is outpacing our revenues.”
The Mesa Tribune asked Thompson to comment after the latest stimulus plan was approved.
“Mesa getting additional COVID relief funding from the federal government is a great thing for our community. It will definitely help all of our citizens that are struggling with rent, utility costs, mortgage payments, etc.,” Thompson said, via email.
“It will also provide more assistance to our small businesses who continue to fight to recover from the past year. With that being said, it doesn’t change the fact that the city needs to provide a balanced budget to our citizens,” he added.
“It is the obligation of city leadership, including the city council, to ensure that we are being fiscally responsible with the tax payers' dollars.”
