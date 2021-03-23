The Downtown Mesa Farmers Market has a new home at the Mesa Arts Center at 1 East Main Street.
The market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. In addition to local vendors, each week will feature wellness activities from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Pure Barre Tempe leads this week’s activity.
The market gets musical as Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center hosts open mic from 10 to 11 a.m. as well as an Alumni Spotlight from 11 a.m. to noon.
The Downtown Mesa Farmers Market follows COVID-19 precautions with masks and social distancing required. Free parking is available off Center and 1st Avenue and the Sirrine parking garage.
For more information visit dtmesafarmersmarket.com.
