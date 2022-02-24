Over the decades, Schnepf Farm in Queen Creek, the largest peach grower in Arizona, has branched into other avenues for income such as hosting weddings, staging festivals and recently selling off 13 acres for rental housing.
But one of the biggest financial hurdles the fourth-generation family farm faces this year is a cut in Central Arizona Project water due to the long-term drought.
“All of Pinal County (water) districts are involved with trying to drill new wells, trying to rehab old wells,” said Mark Schnepf, the farm’s patriarch. “But the water isn’t where it needs to be so we are going to have to build pipelines to help improve the distribution system with each of the existing districts.”
Although the nearly 5,000-acre farm is in Maricopa County, it’s served by New Magma Irrigation and Drainage District in Pinal County.
The federal government for the first time declared a water shortage last year, triggering a mandatory reduction that hits farmers the hardest with Pinal County reportedly losing two-thirds of its CAP water. Nearly all the reductions within Arizona will be borne by CAP water users.
Schnepf and a small group of farmers and ranchers met with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, at the Arizona Farm Bureau in Gilbert to discuss their challenges and what she can do to help.
Sinema was in the East Valley on Feb. 11 touting the goodies that are coming to Arizona from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill she helped shepherd to President Joe Biden’s desk.
“We’re facing the cutback in CAP water right away,” Schnepf told the senator. “We have a 40-year-old distribution system, which is an aging system. We need resources in order to upgrade the system. We also would like to underground the system for more water efficiency.”
The farmers’ concern specifically is getting the funds from the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART grant program, which is capped at $5 million and requires a 50% match, according to Schnepf.
“This is very limiting, especially in today’s world when we’ve got so much to do,” he said. “We are literally facing down this drought and we have ideas and plans to get it done. It’s just a matter of getting the financing.”
He asked if Sinema can help raise the cap and lower the local match.
Sinema made note of his request and said there is funding in the new legislation that could help them.
The five-year spending measure includes $8.3 billion for western water projects that includes addressing aging infrastructure and building new surface and groundwater storage and conveyance facilities.
“What’s exciting about this law is that we passed a $1.2 trillion piece of legislation without raising taxes,” Sinema said. “It is going to upgrade aging infrastructure throughout the country, the biggest job investment in over a generation. It’s wonderful.
“The downside is it’s $1.2 trillion and when you flood that much money into the federal government the opportunity for there to be waste or problematic implementation is very high and so oversight is something we’ve already started.”
Sinema said she and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, are working together to safeguard against preferential treatment and ensure a fair share for states out West, which historically were underserved when it came to federal allocations of dollars.
“And we want to make sure the money isn’t being wasted or used inappropriately,” she added.
Nancy Caywood, a fifth-generation farmer in Pinal County, who grows cotton, barley and alfalfa, also agreed that funding was needed to put infrastructure in place like wells and canals.
“Everybody has to eat,” she said. “If we lose jobs in agriculture, everybody will be affected.”
Third-generation farmer David Sharp emphasized the importance of agriculture, saying 90% of the winter produce comes out of Yuma County from November to April, amounting to a $3.5 billion industry. Agriculture is estimated to be a $23.3 billion industry in Arizona, according to the state agricultural department.
Sharp then asked Sinema for help in dealing with Yuma County’s 30-plus-year designation as a “PM10 nonattainment area,” which means it fails to meet federal air quality standards. As a result, farmers and ranchers are required to help reduce dust with measures such as erecting wind-barrier fences at a cost to them.
“Nonattainment is hanging over our heads,” Sharp said, adding it was not just affecting farmers but the entire county.
He added that every time the area exceeded air quality standards, it was due to an outside windstorm and not from farming or ranching practices.
Wes Kerr, who owns a fourth-generation diary operation in Buckeye, raised the issue with the worker shortage.
“It’s really a very pressing issue on our farm,” Kerr said; “and all of our neighbors, as well. Just this week two of our neighbors who are dairy farmers have started milking their cows from three times a day down to two times a day just because of labor.
“So, when we talk about food inflation, cows that are milked only twice a day give less milk. So, we are going to have less milk supplied to our population and the prices continue to rise. Anything we can do to really increase the availability of labor is huge.”
Kerr noted that all the employees on his farm were born and raised on farms in Mexico and have the experience of working with large animals.
“These people are very, very skilled and these are the people that we need,” Kerr said.
U.S.-born citizens don’t want to work on a dairy and lack the experience to do so, according to Kerr.
“Foreign labor is vital to our farms,” he said, adding that he spoke with a multi-generational dairy farmer who’s selling his business.
Kerr added that when he graduated from college in 2005 and began managing the family farm, there were 75 dairy families in Arizona. Today, there are 35 left.
Sinema said she has long been a proponent of immigration reform so that Arizona has the labor it needs.
“I’ll be real honest with you, Congress hasn’t shown a lot of interest in actually addressing the problem,” she said. “And this has been my top priority my entire time in public service.”
On one hand, there’s the Republican Party that only wants to do enforcement, which in her opinion greatly discriminates against border states like Arizona that rely on immigrant labor to do the work that it takes to feed people throughout the country, Sinema said.
And her party “in recent years has shown interest only in legalization and has been less interested in providing actual security measures to protect us from the bad trafficking and the dangerous commerce that is occurring across the border,” she said.
“We need to provide for a labor market in our country that is orderly and safe and we need to have security so we can keep the bad guys from doing the illegal trafficking back and forth across the border.”
Sinema said she has been working closely with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on this issue.
“He and I have been trying to build some bipartisan support to do just even the smallest of measure to ensure we are keeping border security, that we are dealing with the asylum, the refugees but also dealing with the fact we have major labor needs in our country,” Sinema said. “It’s been difficult to find partners who are willing to have reasonable, moderate discussions to do both security and a path to labor.”
Earlier in the day, Sinema met with East Valley Mayors Bridgett Peterson of Gilbert, John Giles of Mesa, Kevin Hartke of Chandler and Gail Barney of Queen Creek at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, which is receiving funding from the infrastructure bill.
Sinema later said what she took away from that meeting was the group’s excitement about the infrastructure law and their request for help in navigating it.
“There’s a lot of funding pots available for things like roads, bridges, water storage, aging water infrastructure, obviously money for airports,” she said. “But I think one of the challenges that local governments face is learning how to get access to those dollars in a way that is timely and efficient.
“Some of these are smaller cities and towns. They don’t have a huge staff that can comb through thousands of pages of federal legislation. They need someone to help them, ‘here’s a grant you can access. We’ll help you.’
“That was the biggest takeaway from today and I wanted all of them to understand my staff and our team are a resource for them at any time to help them identify funds that they are (eligible) for and get those dollars into their community.”
