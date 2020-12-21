If you’re looking to live somewhere relatively safe from all the perils that modern life can throw at us, the East Valley is a pretty good bet – but in some of our cities, not as good as a year ago.
WalletHub, a personal finance website that frequently ranks cities for various quality-of-life factors, is out with its 2020 list of America’s safest and least-safe communities. And overall, we’re still pretty snug around here.
Gilbert was the highest-ranking Arizona city, coming in at No. 10 overall in the list of 182 communities. For other area cities the rankings are Chandler, 17; Scottsdale, 20; Mesa, 31, Tempe, 40; and Phoenix, 104.
For Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix, those rankings actually represent improvement from a year ago, when WalletHub pegged them at Nos. 34, 45 and 118, respectively.
But the highest-scoring cities from a year ago all slipped in the rankings. Gilbert was ranked No. 4 nationally for safety in 2019, Chandler had been No. 9, and Scottsdale No. 12.
It appears the COVID-19 pandemic is a big reason for the slippage in a year when, frankly, everyone is less safe than when 2019 came to a close.
As of Dec. 7, Maricopa County had lost 4,153 residents to the highly contagious new disease. Statistically, some of those people would have died in 2020 from other causes.
But COVID-19 has affected mortality to such an extent that WalletHub factored it into this year’s safety rankings.
“The methodology has been updated this year to include the number of COVID-19 cases,” Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub statistical analyst who worked on the survey, told The Tribune. “This is an area where Arizona cities don’t rank very well.”
“Other factors where Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe rank low include the number of active firefighters, EMTs and paramedics per capita, the low share of sheltered homeless, and the high number of drug poisoning deaths and traffic fatalities per capita,” Gonzalez said.
WalletHub’s safety rankings go beyond the obvious life-and-death issues such as crime and our driving habits. Our bank accounts come into play as well.
“In terms of financial safety,” Gonzalez said, “these Arizona cities registered a large number of fraud complaints and personal bankruptcy filings per capita, and a low rate of access to and participation in retirement plans.
“However,” she said, “even considering all these factors, the cities still rank in the top 25 percent safest in the country.”
The WalletHub survey ranked communities in three broad categories – “home and community,” natural disasters and financial safety.
In general, it is the region’s rankings for natural disasters and financial safety that account for its overall high ratings nationally.
In the “home and security” category, which includes crime and traffic safety, the region did not score as well – Tempe, for example, coming in at No. 78 and Phoenix at No. 139 nationally.
Chandler, with its booming high-tech industry, led the region in financial safety, ranking No. 10 nationally in that category.
Fast-growing Gilbert outscored wealthy Scottsdale, ranking No. 16 as opposed to Scottsdale at No. 18. The rankings for Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix in that area were 39, 40 and 65.
Even Tucson, listed at No. 146 nationally for safety overall, scored in the top third of cities economically, at No. 54.
Predictably, the region was seen as among the safest in the country from natural disasters.
Historically the biggest natural threat here has been extreme heat, which has steadily become more deadly in recent years.
According to the Maricopa County Public Health Department, 197 heat-related deaths were reported in 2019, compared with 21 in 2001.
Many of those deaths were attributed at least in part to non-functioning air-conditioners and to substance abuse. Homelessness also was a major factor.
The county did not provide a city-by-city breakdown of heat-related deaths.
The other natural disasters that frequently affect Arizona – wildfires and flooding – can touch the East Valley to some extent, but fatal incidents in recent years have most often occurred in rural areas.
If the East Valley isn’t safe enough for you, Columbia, Maryland, has led the list for several years as the nation’s safest city. And of the 182 places surveyed, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, came in dead last.
The full WalletHub survey is available at: wallethub.com/edu/safest-cities-in-america/41926.
