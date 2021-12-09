Rev.Doug Bland wants everyone to fall in love with the earth.
“There are enough sunrises, enough cactus wrens, distant planets, flowers and butterflies to fall in love at least three times a day between now and eternity,” said Bland.
Bland is the executive director of Arizona Interfaith Power & Light, an organization committed to bringing people of all faiths together to take action on climate change. AZIPL has described itself as “a spiritual response to the climate crisis.”
“Peopleprotectwhattheyloveandifwecanencouragepeopletofallinlovethentheybecomedefenders of what they love,” said Bland.
Bland grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho, and always enjoyed spending time in nature. He graduated from College of Idaho with a degree in zoology and earned his masters in Divinity from DukeDivinity School. He recently retired after serving twenty-three years as a pastor at CommunityChristian Church inTempe.
HisjourneytoenvironmentalactivismwasreinforcedthroughhistimestudyingChristianity.
“Caring for the environment was very much a part of what I did as a minister. The scripturesfromGenesisandotherplacescallustobestewardsofcreation.SoIthinkit’sverycentraltousas Christians, but also all the faith traditions have an emphasis on caring for creation,” saidBland.
In addition to environmental activism through AZIPL, Bland also has a passion for storytellingandisapartofadjunctfacultyinthestorytellinginstituteatSouthMountainCommunityCollege.
“Oneofthethingswesayisthattheshortestdistancebetweentwopeopleisalwaysastory….You can’t hate someone whose story you know,” said Bland
Bland recalled an event he led called Sacred Earth Common Ground where three differentcongregationsgottogetherandwerealltoldtorespondtoastoryprompt:“Tellastoryaboutatime when you found ground.”
“Astheeveningbeganeveryonewassuspiciousoftheothergroup...there’snottrustbuiltup,”explained Bland.
Hedeliberatelyavoidedanexplicitlyreligiousconversation,asitcouldbecomedivisive.
“Ifwejust sharedourdoctrinal pointof view,therewould bekinds ofdivisionsand misunderstandings,butifwejusttellastoryaboutanexperiencewe’vehad,wecanconnect thatbridge,”saidBland.Peopleofdifferentfaithssharedstoriesabouttheirlivesandconsideredwhatitmeanstostandon holy ground.
“By the end of the evening, you could not tell one tribe from another tribe. Everyone was mixedtogether and they would hear a story from someone else about a time where they were in asimilarsituationandbytheendoftheeveningpeopledidn’twanttoleavebecausetheyjustfeltthat connection,” said Bland.
ConnectionisamajorthemeinBland’ssermons.Hetellsstoriesconsideringhowtoachieveitin an increasingly polarized world. For Bland, people’s inability to form connections is a keyproblem that leads to inaction on climate change.
“Theclimatecrisistodayisjustasymptomoftheproblemweface.Therealproblemisbrokenrelationships between us and the rest of nature. Between one human and another. Andstorytelling is a way to sort of bridge that difference between us and understand each otherbetter,” said Bland.
Information: azipl.org
